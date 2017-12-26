Download App
पोज देने के लिए नन्हें तैमूर ने इस स्टार को किया इग्नोर, कैमरे पर दिखा दिया ठेंगा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 11:20 AM IST
Taimur Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor photo goes viral on Internet

अपनी क्यूटनस से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाले तैमूर हमेशा से ही सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। कैमरा फ्रेंडली तैमूर जब भी कैमरे के सामने आते हैं तो वो किसी स्टार से कम नहीं होते और ये बात इन्होंने एक बार फिर से साबित कर दी है। जब वो अपने मामा रणबीर कपूर की गोद में थे लेकिन कैमरे पर पोज देते हुए दिखाई दिए।

