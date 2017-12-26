Download App
क्रिसमस पर सलमान को अरबपति बना गया सैंटा, 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने 4 दिन में की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:16 AM IST
day 4 box office collection of salman khan and katrina kaif starrer tiger zinda hai

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'टाइगर' की दहाड़ जारी है। तीन दिन में ही फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' 100 करोड़ के क्लब में पहुंच गई। इस फिल्म ने रिलीज के साथ ही कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ डाले। फिल्म ने चौथे दिन उम्मीद से कहीं ज्यादा कारोबार किया।

पढ़ें: 3 दिन में 'टाइगर' इतना दहाड़ा, आमिर को पछाड़ा, कलेक्शन 110 करोड़ के पार

tiger zinda hai salman khan katrina kaif bollywood

Your Story has been saved!