दिल्ली के बाद अनुष्का-विराट का मुंबई रिसेप्शन आज, ये मेहमान बढ़ाएंगे पार्टी की शान

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 09:44 AM IST
After Delhi now its time to attend Mumbai reception of Virat Anushka

एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली के लिए आज का दिन बेहद खास है। मुंबई में आज इस लव बर्ड की शादी का दूसरा रिसेप्शन है। इसके पहले 21 दिसंबर को दिल्ली के होटल ताज में कई बड़े मेहमान पहुंचे थे। देश के मुखिया पीएम मोदी इनमें बड़ा नाम थे। ऐसे में अब कयास लगाया जाना लाजिमी है कि आज शाम होने वाले जलसे में कौन-कौन सी सेलिब्रिटी पहुंचने वाली है।

