बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4cb0864f1c1b3e198b49b0","slug":"taapsee-pannu-trolled-on-new-year-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 Troll \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
न्यू ईयर सेलीब्रेशन पर बयान देकर Troll हुईं तापसी, लोग बोले-तुम्हें हिन्दुओं से ही दुश्मनी है क्या?
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 04:23 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 'पिंक' में अपने अभिनय से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाली तापसी पन्नू सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग का शिकार हो गई हैं। लोगों ने उनके न्यू ईयर मनाने के तरीके पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4cb0864f1c1b3e198b49b0","slug":"taapsee-pannu-trolled-on-new-year-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 Troll \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4cb0864f1c1b3e198b49b0","slug":"taapsee-pannu-trolled-on-new-year-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 Troll \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4cb0864f1c1b3e198b49b0","slug":"taapsee-pannu-trolled-on-new-year-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 Troll \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4cb0864f1c1b3e198b49b0","slug":"taapsee-pannu-trolled-on-new-year-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 Troll \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.