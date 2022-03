Arre waah @raghav_chadha ! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽✨✨✨ I guess we have to suffix your name with ‘ji’ now 🤓 Do we still get to force you onto the dance floor at Diwali parties though? 🤣🤣🤣

Many congratulations Chadha ji.. go long go strong! 🤗https://t.co/8jE73hyz3o