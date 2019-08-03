सुष्मिता सेन ने 24 की उम्र में बेटियों को लिया था गोद, पहली बार कहा- 'फैसला समझदारी वाला था'

{"_id":"5d4529a98ebc3e6d0b74dde8","slug":"sushmita-sen-talk-about-her-daughters-she-bessed-to-be-mother-at-the-age-of-24","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928 \u0928\u0947 24 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sushmita sen
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4529a98ebc3e6d0b74dde8","slug":"sushmita-sen-talk-about-her-daughters-she-bessed-to-be-mother-at-the-age-of-24","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928 \u0928\u0947 24 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sushmita sen
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4529a98ebc3e6d0b74dde8","slug":"sushmita-sen-talk-about-her-daughters-she-bessed-to-be-mother-at-the-age-of-24","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928 \u0928\u0947 24 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sushmita sen
- फोटो : bollywoodlife