शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Police to further investigate on kurta could actually bear the actor weight

सुशांत सुसाइड केस: मुंबई पुलिस की जांच में बड़ा ट्विस्ट, फांसी के फंदे वाले कपड़े की मजबूती पर शक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 03:25 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
1 of 5
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : PTI
अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या मामले में लगातार चल रही छानबीन में एक नया ट्विस्ट आ गया। दरअसल शुरुआती हायतौबा शांत होने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने अपनी जांच दोबारा वहां से शुरू की है, जहां सुशांत ने आत्महत्या की थी। पुलिस के निशाने पर अब वह कथित कपड़ा है जिससे सुशांत के सुसाइड कर लेने की बात कही जा रही है। पुलिस को शक इस बात का है कि क्या ये कपड़ा फंदे में लटकने के बाद सुशांत का वजन संभाल सकता था।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सेना में शामिल होने के जोश, जुनून और जज्बे को 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' का साथ, अमर उजाला के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है
Click Here
विज्ञापन
sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput suicide mumbai police sushant singh rajput mumbai police
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

मीका सिंह, एकता कपूर
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में एकता कपूर निशाने पर, मामले में मीका सिंह ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

27 जून 2020

every girl must own these five beautiful bollywood style dupatta in her wardrobe
Fashion

हर लड़की की आलमारी में होने चाहिए ये खूबसूरत दुपट्टे, कम खर्च में मिल जाएगा हीरोइनों जैसा खूबसूरत लुक

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
नौशीन अली सरदार
Television

डेब्यू सीरियल से लेकर अब तक इस अभिनेत्री का लुक बदल गया इतना, सर्जरी के सवालों पर दिया था ये जवाब

27 जून 2020

इतिहास का पर्दा- एके हंगल
Bollywood

रिटायरमेंट की उम्र में एक्टर बने ए के हंगल, अभिनय से पहले किया करते थे टेलरिंग

27 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
kundali

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
सोनल चौहान
Bollywood

एग्रीमेंट से शोषण के सवाल पर बोलीं जन्नत की हीरोइन, ...फिर मैंने मुकेश भट्ट से बात करना ही छोड़ दिया

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सलमान खान
Bollywood

एक्सरसाइज की तस्वीर साझा कर ट्रोल हुए सलमान, सुशांत के फैंस बोले- 'चैन की नींद कैसे आती है'

27 जून 2020

इब्राहिम अली खान
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में मस्ती भरे दिन याद कर रहे सैफ के बेटे इब्राहिम, तस्वीरें साझा कर कही ये बात

27 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
शांति प्रिया
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के साथ ‘सौगंध’ में नजर आई थीं ये हीरोइन, 50 साल की उम्र में भी लगती हैं ग्लैमरस

27 जून 2020

बिग बॉस शो
Television

Bigg Boss 14 के सारे प्रतियोगी शूटिंग से पहले होंगे क्वारंटीन, इस महीने से शूटिंग शुरू करने की तैयारी

27 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
kundali

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
खलनायकों की खूबसूरत बेटियां
Bollywood

कोई है एक्टर तो कोई फैशन डिजाइनर, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के खलनायकों की खूबसूरत बेटियां

27 जून 2020

ऋषि कपूर, नीतू कपूर
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर और नीतू कपूर की अनदेखी तस्वीर आई सामने, क्यूट अंदाज में दिखीं रिद्धिमा

27 जून 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

नेपोटिज्म को लेकर ट्रोलिंग से बेफिक्र सलमान करते दिखे ये काम, आधी रात को साझा की तस्वीर

27 जून 2020

मुग्धा छापेकर
Television

लॉकडाउन में आपने कुछ नया सीखा क्या, इस अभिनेत्री ने की अपने नए हुनर के जलसे की तैयारी

27 जून 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

1995: दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे से करण अर्जुन तक, शाहरुख खान के नाम रहा था ये पूरा साल

27 जून 2020

आरडी बर्मन, आशा भोसले
Bollywood

ऐसे शुरू हुई थी आरडी बर्मन और आशा भोसले की प्रेम कहानी, शादी के लिए करनी पड़ी खूब मशक्कत

27 जून 2020

जान्हवी कपूर, खुशी कपूर
Bollywood

थ्रोबैक तस्वीर में बहन के साथ दिखीं ये अभिनेत्री, क्यूट अंदाज में दे रहीं पोज

27 जून 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

स्वरा की वेब सीरीज पर भड़के प्रसून जोशी और सुशांत की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर शेखर सुमन ने उठाए सवाल, पांच खबरें

27 जून 2020

सिया कक्कड़ और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत की खुदकुशी के बाद से उदास थी सिया कक्कड़, परिजनों ने किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

27 जून 2020

बिपाशा बसु
Bollywood

यूजर बोला- 'गोरा दिखने के लिए आपने ट्रीटमेंट करवाया', बिपाशा बसु ने दिया करारा जवाब

27 जून 2020

यश चोपड़ा की बेहतरीन फिल्में
Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा की 10 यादगार फिल्में, जो देख याद आ जाएंगे एक बार फिर 'किंग ऑफ रोमांस'

27 जून 2020

शेखर सुमन और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर शेखर सुमन ने उठाए सवाल, बोले- मुझे शक था कि ऐसा ही कुछ होगा

27 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : PTI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited