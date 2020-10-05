शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sushant singh Rajput sister shweta singh kirti and bigg boss 14 sidharth shukla here top news

एम्स की रिपोर्ट पर सुशांत की बहन की प्रतिक्रिया और ‘बिग बॉस’ में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को लगी चोट, पांच खबरें

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 06:09 AM IST
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
1 of 5
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति - फोटो : instagram/colorstv, shwetasinghkirti
सुशांत की बहन की प्रतिक्रिया
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में करीब साढ़े तीन महीने बाद अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) के डॉक्टरों ने कहा है कि यह हत्या का मामला नहीं है। इस पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।   

एम्स पैनल ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या की थ्योरी की थी खारिज, अब दिवंगत अभिनेता की बहन ने कही ये बात


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
bollywood national sushant singh rajput shweta singh kirti bigg boss 14 sidharth shukla top news
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, राधे मां
Television

‘बिग बॉस 14’ के घर में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को लगी चोट, दूसरे दिन फिर पहुंचीं राधे मां

5 अक्टूबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के दोस्त ने अनदेखा करने का लगाया आरोप, बिग बी ने यूं दिया मजेदार जवाब

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
इरफान खान, बाबिल खान
Bollywood

इरफान खान की याद में बेटे बाबिल ने साझा किया भावुक पोस्ट, लिखा- ‘मौत केवल एक शुरुआत है’

5 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
Bollywood

एम्स पैनल ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या की थ्योरी की थी खारिज, अब दिवंगत अभिनेता की बहन ने कही ये बात

5 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा वित्तीय समस्याओं से छुटकारा
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा वित्तीय समस्याओं से छुटकारा
कपिल शर्मा
Television

कपिल शर्मा की वैनिटी वैन की तस्वीर आई सामने, मेकअप करते दिखे ‘कॉमेडी किंग’

5 अक्टूबर 2020

शोएब इब्राहिम, दीपिका कक्कड़
Television

शोएब इब्राहिम के साथ रोमांटिक ड्राइव पर निकलीं दीपिका कक्कड़, देखें वीडियो

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ऐश्वर्या राय, स्नेहा उलाल, माधुरी दीक्षित, निक्की वालिया
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित से लेकर ऐश्वर्या राय तक, इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों की हमशक्ल देख आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा

4 अक्टूबर 2020

पायल घोष और अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप ने दिया रेप के आरोप पर 'बेगुनाही' का सुबूत, अभिनेत्री पायल घोष ने लगाया है यौन शोषण का आरोप

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
अर्जुन बिजलानी, नेहा स्वामी
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आईं अर्जुन बिजलानी की पत्नी नेहा, एक्टर का पूरा परिवार हुआ होम क्वारंटीन

4 अक्टूबर 2020

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

अस्पताल से वायरल हुई संजय दत्त की ऐसी तस्वीर, फैंस करने लगे जल्द ठीक होने की कामना

4 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा वित्तीय समस्याओं से छुटकारा
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा वित्तीय समस्याओं से छुटकारा
हंगामा 2 कास्ट
Bollywood

प्राइवेट जेट से शूटिंग करने निकले परेश रावल और शिल्पा, साथ नजर आई फिल्म की पूरी टोली

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Radhe
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने शुरू की ‘राधे’ की शूटिंग, साझा की दबंग लुक वाली ये तस्वीर

4 अक्टूबर 2020

tamannaah bhatia
Bollywood

अब अभिनेत्री तमन्ना भाटिया को हुआ कोरोना, हैदराबाद के अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

शख्स ने कहा- 'ऑपरेशन नहीं हुआ तो हाथ कट जाएगा', सोनू सूद ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, हर तरफ हो रही तारीफ

4 अक्टूबर 2020

शाहरुख खान, सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान के लेकर सनी लियोनी तक, फिल्मों में आने से पहले शादी शुदा थे बॉलीवुड के ये नौ सितारे

4 अक्टूबर 2020

शरद केलकर
Bollywood

कभी स्पोर्ट्स टीचर थे शरद केलकर, चोर बाजार से खरीदकर पहनते थे कपड़े और जूते

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, प्रसून जोशी
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत पर प्रसून जोशी ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, कहा- 'खुदकुशी हत्या से ज्यादा बड़ी होती है'

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सचिन खेडेकर
Bollywood

Sachin Khedekar Interview: ‘हम आज भी हिंदी में प्रेमचंद पर अटके हैं नए लेखक नाटक लिखते ही नहीं’

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, विकास सिंह
Bollywood

एम्स की रिपोर्ट पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार के वकील ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, कहा- 'यह निर्णायक रिपोर्ट नहीं'

4 अक्टूबर 2020

श्वेता तिवारी
Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari Birthday: 500 रुपये की नौकरी से एक करोड़ का इनाम जीतने तक की ये है पूरी जन्मकुंडली

4 अक्टूबर 2020

निक्की तंबोली, जैस्मीन भसीन
Television

Bigg Boss 14: शो के पहले ही दिन निक्की तंबोली और जैस्मीन भसीन की हुई बहस, ड्यूटी को लेकर हुआ विवाद

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सलमान खान
Television

Bigg Boss 14: सलमान खान ने पंडित से पूछा अपनी शादी को लेकर सवाल, मिला ये जवाब

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति - फोटो : instagram/colorstv, shwetasinghkirti
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, राधे मां
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, राधे मां - फोटो : instagram/colorstv
अर्जुन बिजलानी, नेहा स्वामी
अर्जुन बिजलानी, नेहा स्वामी - फोटो : फाइल
इरफान खान, बाबिल खान
इरफान खान, बाबिल खान - फोटो : instagram/babil.i.k
केट विंसलेट
केट विंसलेट - फोटो : instagram/kate.winslet.official
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited