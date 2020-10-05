एम्स की रिपोर्ट पर सुशांत की बहन की प्रतिक्रिया और ‘बिग बॉस’ में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को लगी चोट, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5f7a68fd8ebc3e9b7e32aedb","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-sister-shweta-singh-kirti-and-bigg-boss-14-sidharth-shukla-here-top-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
- फोटो : instagram/colorstv, shwetasinghkirti
{"_id":"5f7a68fd8ebc3e9b7e32aedb","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-sister-shweta-singh-kirti-and-bigg-boss-14-sidharth-shukla-here-top-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, राधे मां
- फोटो : instagram/colorstv
{"_id":"5f7a68fd8ebc3e9b7e32aedb","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-sister-shweta-singh-kirti-and-bigg-boss-14-sidharth-shukla-here-top-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अर्जुन बिजलानी, नेहा स्वामी
- फोटो : फाइल
{"_id":"5f7a68fd8ebc3e9b7e32aedb","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-sister-shweta-singh-kirti-and-bigg-boss-14-sidharth-shukla-here-top-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इरफान खान, बाबिल खान
- फोटो : instagram/babil.i.k
{"_id":"5f7a68fd8ebc3e9b7e32aedb","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-sister-shweta-singh-kirti-and-bigg-boss-14-sidharth-shukla-here-top-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
केट विंसलेट
- फोटो : instagram/kate.winslet.official