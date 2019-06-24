रिया चक्रवर्ती के साथ लद्दाख में छुट्टियां एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत !, तस्वीरें आई सामने

{"_id":"5d103e218ebc3e23f63e6bb0","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-enjoying-vacation-in-ladakh-with-actress-rhea-chakraborty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u094d\u091c\u0949\u092f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 !, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d103e218ebc3e23f63e6bb0","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-enjoying-vacation-in-ladakh-with-actress-rhea-chakraborty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u094d\u091c\u0949\u092f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 !, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sushant singh rajput
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d103e218ebc3e23f63e6bb0","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-enjoying-vacation-in-ladakh-with-actress-rhea-chakraborty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u094d\u091c\u0949\u092f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 !, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushant Singh Rajput
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d103e218ebc3e23f63e6bb0","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-enjoying-vacation-in-ladakh-with-actress-rhea-chakraborty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u094d\u091c\u0949\u092f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 !, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d103e218ebc3e23f63e6bb0","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-enjoying-vacation-in-ladakh-with-actress-rhea-chakraborty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u094d\u091c\u0949\u092f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 !, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushant Singh Rajput
- फोटो : file photo