शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sushant singh rajput case to meena kumari and taapsee pannu birthday here top 5 news

सुशांत केस में बॉडीगार्ड का खुलासा और मीना कुमारी का जन्मदिन आज, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 01 Aug 2020 09:00 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, मीना कुमारी
1 of 5
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, मीना कुमारी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुशांत केस में बॉडीगार्ड का खुलासा
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में तमाम बातें सामने आ रही हैं। इस बीच सुशांत के बॉडीगार्ड ने भी कई खुलासे किए हैं। बॉडीगार्ड ने कहा कि 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के घर अक्सर पार्टियां होती थीं। जिनमें वो शामिल नहीं होते थे। घर के बहुत सारे फिजूलखर्चे थे। जिनसे सुशांत का कोई वास्ता नहीं था। वो अक्सर बीमार रहते थे। वो अपने कमरे में सोते रहते थे जबकि उनके घर की छत पर पार्टियां चलती थीं।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बॉडीगार्ड का खुलासा, कहा- 'अभिनेता की बीमारी से बेफिक्र रिया करती थीं छत पर पार्टियां'

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
sushant singh rajput meena kumari taapsee pannu
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बॉडीगार्ड का खुलासा, कहा- 'अभिनेता की बीमारी से बेफिक्र रिया करती थीं छत पर पार्टियां'

1 अगस्त 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत खुदकुशी मामले पर सख्त हुए उद्धव ठाकरे के तेवर, बोले - दोषियों को नहीं बख्शा जाएगा

1 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

कमाल अमरोही ने मीना कुमारी से रचाई थी तीसरी शादी, क्लिनिक जाने के बहाने कर लिया था निकाह

1 अगस्त 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

Friendship Day 2020: ये हैं दोस्ती पर बनी 10 बेहतरीन फिल्में, देखते ही खुश हो जाएगा दिल

1 अगस्त 2020

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Kundali

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
प्रेम रोग
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: जब राज कपूर को बेटे पर आया था जबर्दस्त गुस्सा, ये दो असिस्टेंट बने नामी फिल्म डायरेक्टर

1 अगस्त 2020

फ्रेंडशिप डे पर गाने
Bollywood

'तेरा यार हूं मैं' से लेकर 'जाने तुझे देंगे नहीं' तक, Friendship Day पर जरूर सुनिए ये 10 गाने

1 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कमाल अमरोही
Bollywood

Meena Kumari Birthday: शादीशुदा कमाल अमरोही को दिल दे बैठी थीं 'ट्रेजडी क्वीन', कुछ ही समय में रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार

1 अगस्त 2020

बिहार पुलिस और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सुसाइड केस: घर में खाना बनाने वाले ने किया सनसनीखेज खुलासा, ऐसे गली गली भटक रही बिहार पुलिस

1 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
राघव जुयाल, भारती सिंह, हिना खान
Bollywood

भारती सिंह ने मनाया रक्षाबंधन और 'अभय 2' में विलेन बनेंगे राघव जुयाल समेत एंटरटेनमेंट की फटाफट खबरें

31 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत सुसाइड केस: रिया की गिरफ्तारी किसी भी वक्त संभव, बिहार की अदालत से वारंट का इंतजार

31 जुलाई 2020

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Kundali

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
लता मंगेशकर, धर्मेंद्र, मोहम्मद रफी
Bollywood

मोहम्मद रफी की पुण्यतिथि पर भावुक हुए लता मंगेशकर और धर्मेंद्र, लिखी ये बात

31 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय हैं अमिताभ और अभिषेक, बिग बी को याद आया गुजरात तो जूनियर बच्चन ने साझा की खास तस्वीर

31 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में सिद्धार्थ पिठानी का बयान, कहा- 'सुशांत के परिवार ने रिया के खिलाफ...'

31 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत के लिए घर चुनते वक्त ब्रोकर से बोली थीं रिया, 'ऐसा फ्लैट चाहिए जिसमें ज्यादा सिक्योरिटी न हो'

31 जुलाई 2020

सुरेखा सीकरी, फरीदा दादी
Television

टीवी की ये आठ दादियां हैं काफी मशहूर, एक्टिंग में दी अच्छे-अच्छों को मात

31 जुलाई 2020

रात अकेली है रिव्यू
Reviews

Raat Akeli Hai: निर्देशन में हनी त्रेहन ने पाए पूरे नंबर, देखिए रात अकेली है को मिले कितने स्टार!

31 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती का थ्रोबैक वीडियो आया सामने, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का मजाक बनाती आईं नजर

31 जुलाई 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: FIR के बाद पहली बार सामने आईं रिया चक्रवर्ती, कहा- सत्यमेव जयते

31 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे
Bollywood

अंकिता लोखंडे का खुलासा, एक साल से पूरी तरह बदले हुए थे सुशांत, बहन से भी कर लिया था झगड़ा

31 जुलाई 2020

सलमान खान, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Television

बाढ़ में तबाह हुआ BIGG BOSS के इस कंटेस्टेंट का गांव, पीएम मोदी और सलमान सहित कई सितारों से मांगी मदद

31 जुलाई 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, पिता के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

क्या राजपूत केस में बनाया जा रहा दबाव?, रिया ने सुशांत के एडीजी बहनोई पर लगाया आरोप

31 जुलाई 2020

तमन्ना भाटिया, विराट कोहली
Bollywood

तमन्ना और विराट को गिरफ्तार करने की उठी मांग, दायर हुई याचिका, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

31 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, मीना कुमारी
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, मीना कुमारी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उद्धव ठाकरे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
उद्धव ठाकरे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
तापसी पन्नू
तापसी पन्नू - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited