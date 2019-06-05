'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, सनी लियोनी से लेकर जाह्नवी तक, पहुंचे ये सितारे

{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
bharat special screening
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Urvashi Rautela
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mouni Roy
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sunny Leone
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Huma Qureshi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohnish Bahl
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Warina Hussain
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Janhvi Kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ananya Pandey
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kriti Sanon
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf6c1dcbdec220750609c20","slug":"sunny-leone-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-stars-reached-in-special-screening-of-salman-khan-bharat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bobby Deol
- फोटो : social media