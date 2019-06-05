शहर चुनें

'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, सनी लियोनी से लेकर जाह्नवी तक, पहुंचे ये सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 12:39 AM IST
bharat special screening
1 of 14
bharat special screening - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड की स्टार जोड़ी कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले सलमान खान और मेकर्स ने अपने परिवार और करीबियों के लिए 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी। 'भारत' की स्क्रीनिंग में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे पहुंचे और फिल्म को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दी। तस्वीरों के जरिए हम आपको बताते हैं कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की 'भारत' देखने के लिए कौन-कौन से सितारे पहुंचे। 
katrina kaif salman khan bharat sunny leone janhvi kapoor disha patani mouni roy
jiah khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले जिया खान ने 6 पन्नों की चिट्ठी में खोले थे कई राज, अबॉर्शन के दर्द से भी गुजरीं

3 जून 2019

bharat special screening
bharat special screening - फोटो : amar ujala
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan - फोटो : social media
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff - फोटो : social media
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela - फोटो : social media
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy - फोटो : social media
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone - फोटो : social media
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi - फोटो : social media
Mohnish Bahl
Mohnish Bahl - फोटो : social media
Warina Hussain
Warina Hussain - फोटो : social media
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor - फोटो : social media
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey - फोटो : social media
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon - फोटो : social media
Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff
Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff - फोटो : social media
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

