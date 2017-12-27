Download App
बर्थडे पर सलमान के फैंस को तोहफा, 'टाइगर' के बाद अब ये फिल्म मचाएगी धमाल

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:35 PM IST
success of tiger zinda hai big annuouncement on birthday of salman khan

सुपरस्टार सलमान खान के जन्मदिन पर उनके फैंस के लिए तोहफा है। इस मौके पर एक जबरदस्त घोषणा की गई है। सलमान खान की आने वाली फिल्म 'भारत' के लिए अतुल अग्निहोत्री और भूषण कुमार ने हाथ मिलाया है। 

पढ़ें: देश ही नहीं दुनिया भर में 'टाइगर' की दहाड़, 5 दिन में कमाई 200 करोड़ के पार

