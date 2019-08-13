शहर चुनें

इन 6 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क, चौथी का तो हो चुका है तलाक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 05:34 PM IST
Sridevi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit
Sridevi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड फिल्मों का अलग-अलग दौर रहा है। उस अलग दौर में हीरो से लेकर हीरोइन तक की भूमिका में काफी बदलाव देखा गया। इतना बड़ा बदलाव कि ऑन स्क्रीन कई हीरोइनों ने पिता के अलावा बेटे के साथ भी रोमांस किया। इतना ही नहीं इन हीरोइनों की जोड़ी पिता के साथ जितनी हिट रही उतनी ही हिट उनके बेटों के साथ भी रही है। तो आइए आज हम आपको बताते हैं बॉलीवुड की उन हीरोइनों के बारे में जो फिल्मों में पिता के अलावा बेटे की भी होरीइन रह चुकी हैं।
sridevi hema malini madhuri dixit amrita singh dimple kapadia jaya prada श्रीदेवी हेमा मालिनी माधुरी दीक्षित अमृता सिंह डिम्पल कपाड़िया जया प्रदा
Sridevi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit
Sridevi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit - फोटो : amar ujala
sridevi
sridevi - फोटो : file photo
hema malini
hema malini - फोटो : file photo
माधुरी दीक्षित
माधुरी दीक्षित - फोटो : Amar Ujala
amrita singh
amrita singh - फोटो : file photo
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia - फोटो : file photo
Jaya Prada
Jaya Prada - फोटो : news18
