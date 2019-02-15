शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sridevi insecured with reema lagoo in a film

सुपरस्टार होने के बावजूद मां का रोल निभाने वाली इस हीरोइन से डर गई थीं श्रीदेवी, कटवा दिया था रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 07:31 AM IST
sridevi
1 of 6
स्टारडम और इन्सिक्योरिटी, ये दो ऐसी चीजें हैं जो सफलता की सीढ़ियों पर अक्सर स्टार के साथ चढ़ाई करती हैं। कई बार ये स्टार को तो फायदा देती हैं लेकिन इसकी वजह से बाकी लोगों का करियर खत्म होने की कगार पर पहुंच जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sridevi sridevi death reema lagoo janhvi kapoor boney kapoor श्रीदेवी जाह्नवी कपूर रीमा लागू
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Pulwama Terror attack
Bollywood

अमिताभ से अनुष्का तक, हर सेलिब्रेटी ने #पुलवामा हमले पर किए ट्वीट, सलमान बोले-मेरा दिल दहल गया..

15 फरवरी 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी 2 लाख रुपए की ऐसी ड्रेस दिख गया बेबी बंप, क्या सच में बनने वाली हैं मां?

15 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
आकाश अंबानी
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी के वेडिंग कार्ड को देख फटी रह गईं मेहमानों की आंखें, इस खास थीम पर बनाया गया है कार्ड

15 फरवरी 2019

prateik babbar
Bollywood

शादी के एक महीने बाद ही पत्नी समेत टॉपलेस हुए प्रतीक बब्बर, वैलेंटाइन डे पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर

15 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
bollywood
Bollywood

आर्मी ज्वाइन करना चाहते थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, आज भी होता हैं सेना का जवान ना बन पाने का अफसोस

15 फरवरी 2019

javed akhtar
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले पर ऐसा ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुए जावेद अख्तर, देशवासियों का खौला खून

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

ranveer singh with pm
Bollywood

'गली ब्वॉय' में कन्हैया की स्पीच तो PM मोदी से गले मिलने पर उठे सवाल तो रणवीर ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

15 फरवरी 2019

ananya panday
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन डे की पार्टी में उमड़े बॉलीवुड सितारे, पहली बार इतनी छोटी ड्रेस में नजर आईं अनन्या पांडे

15 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
bollywood
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के शो में पहुंचे अजय देवगन, फिल्म प्रमोशन के दौरान दिए 1 करोड़ रुपये!

15 फरवरी 2019

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

'वैलेंटाइन डे' पर नेहा कक्कड़ की जिंदगी में लौट आया प्यार, देखकर खुद को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन

14 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
gully boy
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह की 'गली ब्वॉय' की धमाकेदार शुरुआत, पहले दिन का कलेक्शन रहा इतने करोड़

15 फरवरी 2019

Shahid kapoor
Bollywood

CRPF हमले पर ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुए शाहिद, यूजर्स बोले- धरती ग्रह पर आपका स्वागत है

15 फरवरी 2019

madhubala
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अभिनेत्रियों में शुमार मधुबाला की 10 फिल्मों के किस्से करेंगे हैरान, यहां पढ़िए

14 फरवरी 2019

ameesha patel
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल को नहीं मिल रहा काम तो शादी में डांस करने को हुईं तैयार, पैसे लेने के बाद दिया धोखा

14 फरवरी 2019

sonu nigam
Bollywood

पुलवामा अटैक पर फूटा सोनू निगम का गुस्सा, तबीयत खराब में भी हुए आग बबूला

15 फरवरी 2019

beena kak
Bollywood

51 साल की उम्र में सलमान खान की 'मां' ने किया था डेब्यू, राजनीति से भी जुड़ा है गहरा कनेक्शन

15 फरवरी 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने छोड़ा मां अमृता का घर, नए घर में शिफ्ट होने की ये है वजह...

14 फरवरी 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के 2 महीने बाद ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा की प्रेग्नेंसी की चर्चाएं, आखिर क्या है वायरल खबर की सच्चाई?

15 फरवरी 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

जब सपना चौधरी को स्टेज पर शख्स ने कर लिया था Kiss, जमकर वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

13 फरवरी 2019

अमिताभ
Bollywood

अमिताभ IN बॉलीवुड@50 साल: 1600 की नौकरी छोड़ आए थे मुंबई, 12 फ्लॉप फिल्मों ने बनाया 'एंग्री यंगमैन'

15 फरवरी 2019

ऋषि कपूर
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर ने 'गली बॉय' की तारीफ वाला ट्वीट किया डिलीट, रणबीर-आलिया के बीच हुई लड़ाई हो सकती है वजह

15 फरवरी 2019

नीति मोहन
Bollywood

नीति मोहन और निहार पांड्या की मेहंदी सेरेमनी में उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, देखिए पूरा एल्बम

15 फरवरी 2019

sridevi
sridevi
Sridevi
Sridevi
श्रीदेवी
Sridevi
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.