Download App
आपका शहर Close

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 01:01 PM IST
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी ने खूब सुर्खियां बटोरीं। दिल्ली के रिसेप्‍शन के बाद विरुष्का मुंबई में रिसेप्‍शन की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। अनुष्‍का की शादी बॉलीवुड की सबसे महंगी और पॉपुलर वेडिंग बन गई। अनुष्‍का के बाद अब एक और हीरोइन की शादी की खबर आ रही है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

sonam kapoor anand ahuja anil kapoor bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

क्लीनिक में दिखाई देने के बाद अब ऐसी हो गई है शाहरुख की बेटी, बोल्डनेस की तोड़ी हदें

shahrukh khan daughter suhana in new bold look after seeing in clinic
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अपने कुत्ते को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस, मामला जानकर आपको भी होगी हैरानी

actress riya sen dog kidnapped from her noida house
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!