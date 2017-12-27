Download App
sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram
कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 04:12 PM IST
कुछ महीनों पहले विवादों में रहने वाली मॉडल सोफिया हयात ने अपने से 10 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी की थी। हाल ही में उन्होंने पति के साथ बेडरूम वीडियो शेयर किया। इस वीडियो में दोनों कंडोम की बात करते नजर आ रहे हैं।
 
