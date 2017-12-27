बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साल 2018 में रिलीज होंगी ये बड़े बैनर की फिल्में, 'पद्मावती' पर रहेगी नजर
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 03:40 PM IST
साल 2017 फिल्मों के मामले में काफी अच्छा रहा। इस साल कई ऐसी फिल्में रिलीज हुई जिन्होंने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। अब साल 2018 आने को हैं ऐसे में फैंस को बाहुबली 2 और टाइगर जिंदा है जैसी फिल्मों का इंतजार है। 2018 का बॉक्स ऑफिस हर लिहाज से खास होने वाला है। देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि नए साल में कौन सी फिल्म दर्शकों के दिलों को जीतने में कामयाब हो पाती है। आज हम आपको ऐसी ही कुछ फिल्में बताने जा रहे हैं जो साल 2018 में धमाल मचा सकती है।
