दुबई में केक काट आशा भोसले ने मनाया बर्थडे, कहा- 'मैं चाहती हूं कि दुनिया के सब गरीब अमीर बन जाएं'

{"_id":"5d75d98c8ebc3e015d44b833","slug":"singer-asha-bhosle-celebrate-her-86th-birthday-at-dubai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0906\u0936\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
asha bhosle
- फोटो : social media
asha bhosle
- फोटो : social media
asha bhosle
- फोटो : social media
asha bhosle
- फोटो : social media
Asha Bhosle
- फोटो : Social Media