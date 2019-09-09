शहर चुनें

दुबई में केक काट आशा भोसले ने मनाया बर्थडे, कहा- 'मैं चाहती हूं कि दुनिया के सब गरीब अमीर बन जाएं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 10:18 AM IST
asha bhosle
1 of 5
asha bhosle - फोटो : social media
हिंदी सिनेमा की महान गायिका आशा भोसले ने 8 सितंबर को अपना 86वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया । इस मौके पर आशा ताई दुबई पहुंचीं । वहां उनके लिए फैंस और दोस्तों ने मिलकर शानदार पार्टी रखी । ये पार्टी दुबई के 'आशा रेस्त्रां' में थी । खास बात ये है कि आशा भोसले ने 17 साल बाद इस तरह से अपना बर्थडे मनाया । 
asha bhosle आशा भोसले
asha bhosle
asha bhosle - फोटो : social media
asha bhosle
asha bhosle - फोटो : social media
asha bhosle
asha bhosle - फोटो : social media
asha bhosle
asha bhosle - फोटो : social media
Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle - फोटो : Social Media
