अमेरिका में थिएटरों तक दर्शकों को लाने निकला 'सिम्बा', साथ मिला 'सुपर 30' और 'सांड की आंख' का

Jiji and Bebe are going to the USA! #SaandKiAankh is re-releasing in Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia, USA from 28th August 2020.

#TusharHiranandani @bhumipednekar @taapsee @vineetkumar_s @anuragkashyap72 @nidhiparmar @Shibasishsarkar pic.twitter.com/MLTgsVh9Av