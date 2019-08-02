शहर चुनें

सिद्धार्थ रॉय कपूर का बर्थडे और दीया मिर्जा के पति पर खुलासे सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 06:28 AM IST
Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dia Mirza
Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dia Mirza - फोटो : Social Media
फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर और एक्ट्रेस विद्या बालन के पति सिद्धार्थ रॉय कपूर बॉलीवुड में एक जाना पहचाना नाम है। उनका जन्मदिन 2 अगस्त को होता है। सिद्धार्थ फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन प्रोड्यूसर्स गिल्ड ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड के अध्यक्ष हैं। वो डिजनी के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर भी रह चुके हैं। साल 2017 में उन्होंने डिजनी छोड़ दी और अपनी प्रोडक्शन हाउस कंपनी 'रॉय कपूर फिल्म्स' स्टार्ट किया।

पढ़ें: फिल्मी परिवार से ताल्लुक रखता है ये करोड़पति प्रोड्यूसर, विद्या बालन से की थी तीसरी शादी
dia mirza sahil sangha kanika judgementall hai kya payal rohtagi zomato anushka sharma sonu sood three year old girl kidnapped and murder siddharth roy kapur entertainment news
Recommended

malaika arora
Bollywood

हाउस पार्टी: मनजिंदर सिरसा ने की FIR दर्ज करने की मांग, बोले- डोप टेस्ट रिपोर्ट से गलत साबित करें

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक तो नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

Arpita Khan
Bollywood

सड़क पर सगी मां की डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ रो रही थीं अर्पिता, ऐसे बन गईं खान परिवार की सबसे लाडली बेटी

1 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की वजह का हुआ खुलासा, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

1 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol with Son Karan
Bollywood

400 फीट की ऊंचाई से बेटे को गिरता देख सनी देओल की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

Anushka Sharma and Sonu Sood
Bollywood

3 साल की बच्ची का गैंगरेप के बाद काट दिया सिर, गुस्से में अनुष्का शर्मा और सोनू सूद ने की ये मांग

2 अगस्त 2019

More in Bollywood

पहली पत्नी रीना के साथ आमिर खाने
Bollywood

Friendship Day: तलाक के बाद नहीं टूटा इन 5 बॉलीवुड जोड़ियों का रिश्ता, दोस्ती निभाकर पेश की मिसाल

1 अगस्त 2019

dia mirza, sahil sangha
Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद पति से अलग होने जा रहीं दीया मिर्जा, खुद पोस्ट लिखकर दी जानकारी

1 अगस्त 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां के हनीमून की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने ! समुद्र किनारे इस तरह देती दिखीं पोज

1 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

2012 में अक्षय कुमार चार्ज करते थे 27 करोड़, जानें क्या है 'खिलाड़ी' की नई फीस

1 अगस्त 2019

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

मंदिर में ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर पहुंच गए 'शिवभक्त' अजय देवगन, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने लगा दी क्लास

1 अगस्त 2019

zomato reaction
Bollywood

Zomato के सपोर्ट में उतरे सेलिब्रिटीज, इस वजह से कंपनी को कहना पड़ा था- 'खाने का धर्म नहीं होता'

1 अगस्त 2019

Sona Mahapatra
Bollywood

#MeToo का आरोप झेल रहे अनु मलिक को मिला काम, सिंगर सोना महापात्रा ने याद दिलाया कैंपेन

2 अगस्त 2019

dia mirza
Bollywood

5 महीने पहले पति के साथ रोमांटिक हॉलीडे पर गई थीं दीया मिर्जा, फिर अचानक क्यों लिया तलाक का फैसला

1 अगस्त 2019

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
Bollywood

फिल्मी परिवार से ताल्लुक रखता है ये करोड़पति प्रोड्यूसर, विद्या बालन से की थी तीसरी शादी

1 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Bollywood

दिल्ली में आर्य समाज रीति से दीया मिर्जा ने की थी साहिल संग शादी, देखिए 5 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम

1 अगस्त 2019

shah rukh, tiger, aishwarya
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में आने से पहले ऐसे दिखते थे ये 8 सुपरस्टार्स, टाइगर श्रॉफ को देख तो खा जाएंगे धोखा

31 जुलाई 2019

वरुण धवन, गोविंदा के साथ डेविड धवन
Bollywood

डेविड के साथ 17 फिल्म कर चुके गोविंदा का फूटा गुस्सा, वरुण धवन को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

31 जुलाई 2019

गाना गाती महिला का स्क्रीनशॉट और सलमान खान
Bollywood

स्टेशन के बाहर का इस महिला का वीडियो वायरल, देखते ही फैंस सलमान से मांग रहे मदद

1 अगस्त 2019

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' का शेड्यूल हुआ पूरा, लेकिन इस वजह से लंदन में ही रुकेंगे इरफान खान

1 अगस्त 2019

Karan Johar
Bollywood

विधायक के बाद करण जौहर की पार्टी पर भड़कीं ये एक्ट्रेस, कह दी ऐसी बात मच सकता है बवाल

1 अगस्त 2019

Karan Johar
Bollywood

क्या करण जौहर की पार्टी के वीडियो में दिख रही सफेद चीज ड्रग्स है? सामने आई सच्चाई

31 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

कैशलेस-डिजिटल लेनदेन को बढ़ावा दें सांसद: ओम बिड़ला

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने गुरुवार को संसद में कहा कि संसद से कैशलेस और डिजिटल लेनदेन का संदेश जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि संसद के केंद्रीय कक्ष में उपस्थित सांसदों और मीडियाकर्मियों को कैशलेस लेनदेन करना चाहिए।

1 अगस्त 2019

मायावती 2:30

राजस्थान विधानसभा में बोले बीएसपी विधायक, पैसा लेकर टिकट देती हैं मायावती

1 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:20

Friendship Day 2019: आमिर-सलमान समेत बॉलीवुड के ये स्टार्स हैं Best Friends Forever

1 अगस्त 2019

बारिश 1:02

राजस्थान में बारिश का कहर, अजमेर में पानी में बहा शख्स, बच गई जान

1 अगस्त 2019

हेलिकॉप्टर 4:42

रिटायरमेंट के बाद हेलिकॉप्टर से कूदे राम पहुंचे अपने घर, लाखों खर्च कर 7 हजार लोगों को दी पार्टी

1 अगस्त 2019

