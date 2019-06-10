शहर चुनें

अस्पताल के बाद शाहरुख की बेटी का सामने आया डांस वीडियो तो कपड़ों को लेकर हुईं ट्रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 11:55 AM IST
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना खान अक्सर अपनी तस्वीरों को लेकर चर्चा में रहती हैं । सुहाना बॉलीवुड की फेवरेट स्टार किड्स में से एक हैं । उनकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो को फैंस काफी पसंद करते हैं।
बीते दिन सुहाना को मुबंई के एक क्लीनिक के बाहर देखा गया था, जहां से उनका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स लगातार सवाल पूछ रहे हैं कि सुहाना क्लीनिक में क्यों गई थीं। इस वीडियो को वीरल भिवानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। वीरल ने सुहाना की इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है कि सुहाना खान स्नैप्ड एट क्लीनिक। 
suhana khan suhana khan dance suhana khan dress shah rukh khan gauri khan सुहाना खान शाहरुख खान गौरी खान
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan - फोटो : instagram
सुहाना खान
सुहाना खान - फोटो : मुंबई टीम
सुहाना खान
सुहाना खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
