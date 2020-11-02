शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Shahrukh Khan Birthday and Amrita Rao Became Parents entertainment news

शाहरुख खान का जन्मदिन और अमृता राव ने दिया बेटे को जन्म, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 12:55 AM IST
शाहरुख खान और अमृता राव
1 of 5
शाहरुख खान और अमृता राव - फोटो : Instagram
बॉलीवुड के बादशाह शाहरुख खान का जन्म 2 नवंबर 1965 को दिल्ली में हुआ था। इस साल शाहरुख अपना 55वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। शाहरुख खान करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करते हैं। उनके फैंस देश ही नहीं दुनियाभर में हैं। बॉलीवुड के किंग खान कहे जाने वाले शाहरुख की जिंदगी यूं तो खुली किताब की तरह है। 

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: 55 साल के हुए शाहरुख खान, जन्मदिन पर जानिए 10 दिलचस्प बातें

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national shahrukh khan amrita rao amitabh bachchan kbc vivek agnihotri mukesh khanna
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अमृता राव
Bollywood

अमृता राव और आरजे अनमोल के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, अभिनेत्री ने दिया बेटे को जन्म

2 नवंबर 2020

द कपिल शर्मा शो
Bollywood

मुंबई में बड़ी मुश्किल से जिंदगी बिता रहे हैं कलाकार, घर चलाना भी पड़ रहा है भारी

2 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
सलमान और ऐश्वर्या
Bollywood

जब सलमान ने ऐश्वर्या की बिल्डिंग के बाहर रात तीन बजे तक किया था हंगामा, ऐसे टूटा दोनों का रिश्ता

1 नवंबर 2020

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: 55 साल के हुए शाहरुख खान, जन्मदिन पर जानिए 10 दिलचस्प बातें

1 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब और कैसे बदलेगी आपकी किस्मत!
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब और कैसे बदलेगी आपकी किस्मत!
काजल अग्रवाल, गौतम किचलू
Bollywood

हाथों में चूड़ा, मांग में सिंदूर और गले में मंगलसूत्र, शादी के बाद पति संग नजर आईं काजल अग्रवाल

1 नवंबर 2020

तब्बू
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता की वजह से अब तक कुंवारी हैं तब्बू, उतार- चढ़ाव भरी रही है जिंदगी

1 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विवेक अग्निहोत्री
Television

विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने KBC पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- 'शो को कम्युनिस्टों ने हाईजैक कर लिया'

1 नवंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कॉलर ट्यून पर अमिताभ बच्चन की आवाज सुन भड़का जवान, बोला- 'जो शख्स खुद कोरोना पॉजिटिव...'

1 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
सोना मोहापात्रा और मुकेश खन्ना
Bollywood

सोना मोहापात्रा ने मुकेश खन्ना को लगाई फटकार, बोलीं- चारों ओर ऐसी ही मानसिकता वाले लोग हैं

1 नवंबर 2020

आयुष्मान खुराना, ताहिरा कश्यप
Bollywood

ताहिरा कश्यप को 125 सालों से जानते हैं आयुष्मान खुराना, वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर खोला ये राज

1 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब और कैसे बदलेगी आपकी किस्मत!
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब और कैसे बदलेगी आपकी किस्मत!
मुकेश खन्ना
Bollywood

विवादित बयान पर मुकेश खन्ना की सफाई, बोले- चिंता नहीं कि महिलाएं मेरे खिलाफ हो जाएं

1 नवंबर 2020

भुवन बाम
Bollywood

यूट्यूबर भुवन बाम हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी जानकारी

1 नवंबर 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Television

Bigg Boss 14: घर मे हुई शहनाज गिल की एंट्री, पहुंचते ही सलमान खान से मंगवाई माफी

1 नवंबर 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Television

Bigg Boss 14: समझाने के बाद भी नहीं खत्म हुई कविता-एजाज की लड़ाई, गुस्से में सलमान खान ने छोड़ा एपिसोड

1 नवंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत, जस्टिन ट्रूडो
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने कनाडा के पीएम से पूछा सवाल, कहा- 'हम एक आदर्श दुनिया में नहीं रहते हैं'

1 नवंबर 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन बर्थडे
Bollywood

ऐसे अभिषेक बच्चन को मिली थीं 'विश्व सुंदरी' ऐश्वर्या, क्या आपको पता है दोनों के मिलन की कहानी?

1 नवंबर 2020

पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरे
Bollywood

कभी न्यूड सीन देकर पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरे ने मचा दी थी सनसनी, देखें डेब्यू से लेकर अब तक कितना बदल गया लुक

1 नवंबर 2020

दिल तो पागल है
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित के दिल के करीब है 'दिल तो पागल है', फिल्म के 23 साल पूरे होने पर किया ये पोस्ट

1 नवंबर 2020

अथिया शेट्टी
Bollywood

फिल्मों में अब तक नहीं चला अथिया शेट्टी का जादू, इस क्रिकेटर के साथ है अफेयर की चर्चा

1 नवंबर 2020

मुकेश खन्ना
Bollywood

महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान देकर फंसे मुकेश खन्ना, लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई फटकार

1 नवंबर 2020

शाहरुख खान, ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

जब शाहरुख खान की वजह से ऐश्वर्या राय को कई फिल्मों से कर दिया गया था बाहर, अभिनेत्री ने खुद किया था खुलासा

1 नवंबर 2020

सिनेमा हॉल
Bollywood

यूपी, दिल्ली और उत्तराखंड के सिनेमाघरों का ये है आंखों देखा हाल, यूनियन के अध्यक्ष बोले- ‘नो कमेंट्स’

1 नवंबर 2020

शाहरुख खान और अमृता राव
शाहरुख खान और अमृता राव - फोटो : Instagram
विवेक अग्निहोत्री
विवेक अग्निहोत्री - फोटो : Instagram: @vivekagnihotri
भुवन बाम
भुवन बाम - फोटो : फाइल
मुकेश खन्ना
मुकेश खन्ना - फोटो : यूट्यूब
अमृता राव
अमृता राव - फोटो : instagram: amrita_rao_insta
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X