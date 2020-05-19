शहर चुनें

Shahid Kapoor Mother Talks About Her Divorce and Alia Bhatt Surprise To Health Workers entertainment news

पंकज कपूर से तलाक पर बोलीं शाहिद कपूर की मां और कोरोना वॉरियर्स को आलिया ने दिया सरप्राइज, पांच खबरें

Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 07:34 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
हिंदी सिनेमा के अभिनेता शाहिद कपूर की मां नीलिमा अजीम ने शाहिद के पिता अभिनेता पंकज कपूर के साथ अपने तलाक पर इतने वर्षों बाद खुलकर बात की है। उन्होंने बताया है कि उनका पंकज कपूर से अलग होने का कोई इरादा नहीं था। वह तो पंकज कपूर ही थे जो उन्हें छोड़ कर आगे बढ़ गए। उस समय शाहिद मात्र साढ़े तीन साल के थे।

शाहिद कपूर की मां नीलिमा अजीम ने की अपने तलाक पर खुलकर बात, बोलीं- खुद अलग हो गए थे पंकज कपूर

 
shahid kapoor neelima azim pankaj kapur alia bhatt sonu sood ashiesh roy pooja bhatt tiktok faisal siddiqui
 
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
अशीष रॉय
सोनू सूद
पूजा भट्ट और फैजल सिद्दीकी
आलिया भट्ट
