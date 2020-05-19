पंकज कपूर से तलाक पर बोलीं शाहिद कपूर की मां और कोरोना वॉरियर्स को आलिया ने दिया सरप्राइज, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5ec33ea900c5977c53797f19","slug":"shahid-kapoor-mother-talks-about-her-divorce-and-alia-bhatt-surprise-to-health-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0915\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0949\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ec33ea900c5977c53797f19","slug":"shahid-kapoor-mother-talks-about-her-divorce-and-alia-bhatt-surprise-to-health-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0915\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0949\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अशीष रॉय
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ec33ea900c5977c53797f19","slug":"shahid-kapoor-mother-talks-about-her-divorce-and-alia-bhatt-surprise-to-health-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0915\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0949\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनू सूद
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ec33ea900c5977c53797f19","slug":"shahid-kapoor-mother-talks-about-her-divorce-and-alia-bhatt-surprise-to-health-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0915\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0949\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पूजा भट्ट और फैजल सिद्दीकी
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ec33ea900c5977c53797f19","slug":"shahid-kapoor-mother-talks-about-her-divorce-and-alia-bhatt-surprise-to-health-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0915\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0949\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आलिया भट्ट
- फोटो : Social Media