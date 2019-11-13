शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   shah rukh khan son aryan khan birthday his relationship always a news

B'Day Spl: पिता शाहरुख से ज्यादा रोमांटिक हैं आर्यन, कभी नव्या तो कभी ब्लॉगर से जुड़ा नाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 12:03 PM IST
aryan khan
1 of 5
aryan khan - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान शाहरुख खान के बेटे आर्यन आज अपना 22वां बर्थडे मना रहे हैं । आर्यन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के पॉपुलर स्टारकिड हैं । अपने पिता की तरह वो भी हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहते हैं । आर्यन काफी स्टाइलिश और हैंडसम हैं । लड़कियों के बीच आर्यन की जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग है । इसी वजह से आर्यन का नाम कई लड़कियों से भी जुड़ चुका है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | आज ही कॉल करें:- 011-40146084.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
shahrukh khan aaryan khan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

उर्वशी रौतेला
Bollywood

जूही चावला की जबरा फैन हैं उर्वशी रौतेला, इंटरव्यू में बताया-किस रीमेक में करना चाहती हैं काम?

13 नवंबर 2019

Bhumi Versova Beach Cleaning
Bollywood

वर्सोवा बीच की सफाई के लिए चला अभियान, 'बाला' की अभिनेत्री ने समुद्र तट से हटाया कचरा

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Dabangg 3
Bollywood

'दबंग' के सेट पर सलमान खान को रास्ते से हटने की मिली 'धमकी', फैंस से मांगनी पड़ी मदद

13 नवंबर 2019

juhi chawla
Bollywood

मिस इंडिया बनी जूही चावला को रेखा ने पहनाया था ताज, जन्मदिन पर जानिए रोचक किस्से

13 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
akshay kumar
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशी' के सेट पर 'भिड़े' अक्षय कुमार और रोहित शेट्टी, बीच-बचाव करने 'पुलिस' को आना पड़ा

13 नवंबर 2019

आलिया भट्ट, संजय लीला भंसाली, शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

भंसाली के ऑफिस पहुंचीं आलिया और परिवार संग नजर आएं 'कबीर सिंह', देखें सितारों की तस्वीरें

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

aishwarya rai
Bollywood

अंबानी की पार्टी में ऐश्वर्या राय की इन तस्वीरों को देख बोले यूजर- 'क्या फिर से प्रेग्नेंट हैं'

13 नवंबर 2019

Titanic
Hollywood

फिल्म के लिए लियोनार्डो घोड़े की खाल में सोए, कच्चा मांस खाया, दाढ़ी बढ़ाई तब जाकर मिला पहली बार ऑस्कर

13 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
kbc
Bollywood

KBC में पहले भी करोड़पति बने हैं बिहारी, सुशील ने जीते 5 करोड़ तो अब अजीत ने 1 करोड़

13 नवंबर 2019

करन जौहर, अक्षय कुमार, रोहित शेट्टी
Bollywood

सूर्यवंशी के सेट पर अक्षय-रोहित की 'हाथापाई' पर बोले करण, 'मैं बीच-बचाव नहीं कर सकता'

13 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
कांची सिंह
Television

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, 10 पुरानी तस्वीर देख फैंस भी खा गए धोखा

13 नवंबर 2019

aarti singh
Bollywood

Unseen वीडियो: इस अभिनेता को 'जिगर का टुकड़ा' मानती हैं आरती, बिपाशा ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

13 नवंबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

KBC 11: कौन हैं बिहार के जेल अधीक्षक जो बने सीजन के चौथे करोड़पति, अमिताभ हुए मुरीद

13 नवंबर 2019

Bala film
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'बाला' की पांचवें दिन भी धुआंधार कमाई, जानिए अब तक कितना कलेक्शन?

13 नवंबर 2019

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

दीवानगी: शाहरुख खान के लिए हर साल चांद पर जमीन खरीदती है ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला फैन

13 नवंबर 2019

Kirtida Mistry, Gavie Chahal, Manish Goyal
Television

बचपन हर गम से बेगाना क्यों होता है? पढ़ें बाल दिवस पर क्या बोले छोटे परदे के ये सितारे?

13 नवंबर 2019

Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty
Bollywood

इस शख्स पर टाल देती हैं सारी बात, सारा का असहज परिस्थिति से निकलने का बेजोड़ फॉर्मूला

13 नवंबर 2019

जूही चावला, सलमान खान
Bollywood

जूही चावला की इस हरकत पर इतने नाराज हो गए थे सलमान खान, इस तरह लिया था बदला

13 नवंबर 2019

Juhi Chawla,Lata Mangeshkar
Bollywood

ICU में भर्ती लता मंगेशकर से लेकर जूही चावला के जन्मदिन तक, पढ़ें बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

13 नवंबर 2019

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

परदे पर KISS करने के मामले में शाहरुख-सलमान से बहुत आगे रहे हैं आमिर, सबूत देख लें

13 नवंबर 2019

सोनाली बेंद्रे
Bollywood

भरी महफिल में घुटनों पर बैठ डायरेक्टर ने इस अभिनेत्री को किया था प्रपोज, कुछ ऐसी है लव स्टोरी

13 नवंबर 2019

Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt
Bollywood

फटी जींस पहनने पर ट्रोल हुईं संजय दत्त की पत्नी, यूजर्स बोले-कोई इस गरीब की सहायता कर दो

13 नवंबर 2019

aryan khan
aryan khan - फोटो : social media
r
r - फोटो : instagram
शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान - फोटो : self
aryan khan
aryan khan - फोटो : social media
aryan
aryan - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक के 17 विधायकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी अयोग्य ठहराया लेकिन लड़ सकेंगे चुनाव

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जनता दल सेक्युलर के 17 अयोग्य विधायकों की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे।

13 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण 2:19

फिर हुआ दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सांस लेना दूभर, प्रदूषण का स्तर इमरजेंसी तक पहुंचने की आशंका

13 नवंबर 2019

एमपी में युवक को बचाया 1:04

मध्य प्रदेश के डबरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिजली की लाइन पर लटका युवक | बामुश्किल जीआरपी ने बचाई जान

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 5:55

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू, अब आगे क्या ?

12 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

विकल्प हमने नहीं भाजपा ने खत्म किया: उद्धव ठाकरे

12 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited