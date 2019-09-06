शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   shah rukh khan daughter suhana khan troll for her dress and pose

सुहाना खान की इस तस्वीर पर क्यों हंगामा करने लगे यूजर्स? कहा- 'शाहरुख की बेटी हो तुम ऐसे...'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 01:01 PM IST
suhana khan
1 of 5
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना खान अपनी तस्वीरों को लेकर अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती हैं । हाल ही में सुहाना खान ने एक्टिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए न्यूयॉर्क यूनिवर्सिटी में एडमिशन लिया है । सुहाना के कॉलेज में नए दोस्त बन गए हैं । हाल ही में कॉलेज कैंपस से उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
suhana khan shah rukh khan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

नए दोस्तों के साथ मस्ती करती नजर आईं शाहरुख की बेटी, सुहाना का लेटेस्ट वीडियो हुआ वायरल

5 सितंबर 2019

suhana khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना का कॉलेज में पहला दिन, शॉर्ट्स पहने वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
shah rukh khan, gauri khan
Bollywood

गौरी खान की ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट तस्वीर शेयर कर शाहरुख ने दिया ये मजेदार कैप्शन, खुश हो जाएंगी पत्नी

6 अगस्त 2019

suhana khan
Fashion street

समंदर के बीच ट्यूब टॉप और डेनिम शॉर्ट्स पहन कयामत ढा रहीं सुहाना खान, सोशल मीडिया पर आए ऐसे ऐसे कमेंट्स

29 जुलाई 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood

राजकुमार राव के घर से आई बेहद दुखद खबर, 60 की उम्र में पिता ने मेदांता में ली अंतिम सांस

6 सितंबर 2019

isha ambani
Bollywood

भाभी श्लोका मेहता के साथ इवेंट में पहुंचीं ईशा अंबानी, परिवार के ये दो करीबी भी आए नजर

6 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Chhichhore film poster
Reviews

Chhichhore Review: सिनेमा के 'दंगल' में नितेश का अच्छा दांव, समझिए जिंदगी का फलसफा

6 सितंबर 2019

ajay devgn, deepika padukone
Bollywood

टीचर्स डे: अजय से लेकर सलमान तक ने शेयर की तस्वीरें, दीपिका के लिए टीचर ने लिखा पोस्ट

6 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
saaho
Bollywood

5 दिन में 350 करोड़ कमा चुकी 'साहो' के लिए प्रभास और श्रद्धा गदगद, दोनों ने लिखे ये पोस्ट

6 सितंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal,Elizabeth and Atindra Chakraborty
Bollywood

बेटी के अतींद्र पर धमकी वाले आरोपों पर रानू मंडल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बताई इसके पीछे की असलियत

6 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Salman Khan
Bollywood

क्या सच में गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान सलमान खान ने की स्मोकिंग? वीडियो में सामने आई सच्चाई

6 सितंबर 2019

arjun rampal
Bollywood

मुंबई की बारिश का वीडियाे शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुए अर्जुन, यूजर्स बोले-मर्सिडीज छोड़ मारुति खरीद लो

6 सितंबर 2019

anushka virat
Bollywood

विराट ने अनुष्का से इटली में क्यों गुपचुप रचाई थी शादी? पहली बार उठाया इस राज से पर्दा

6 सितंबर 2019

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Bollywood

जानें किसने खराब किया ऋषि कपूर के बर्थडे का डिनर? सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट कर निकाली भड़ास

6 सितंबर 2019

chhichhore
Bollywood

'छिछोरे' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में कबीर सिंह' और विक्की कौशल समेत पहुंचे ये सितारे, इस तरह हुई मस्ती

6 सितंबर 2019

kbc
Bollywood

KBC 11: अगर जवाब दे देते तो 50 लाख के चक्कर में 22 लाख डूबो देते अभिषेक, अमिताभ भी हुए कायल

6 सितंबर 2019

kalki koechlin
Bollywood

कल्कि की नई वेबसीरीज पर चोरी का आरोप, साहो के बाद हफ्ते में दूसरी बार बॉलीवुड पर लगा बड़ा दाग

6 सितंबर 2019

soundarya
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट से रजनीकांत की बेटी और दामाद के पासपोर्ट-रुपये चोरी, एयरलाइंस पर यूं फूटा गुस्सा

6 सितंबर 2019

Rakesh Roshan
Bollywood

राकेश रोशन-यश जौहर का जन्मदिन और वेबसाइट पर चोरी का आरोप सहित ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

6 सितंबर 2019

Rakesh Roshan
Bollywood

अमिताभ के साथ फिल्में क्यों नहीं करते राकेश रोशन, हर फिल्म का नाम 'K' से क्यों होता था शुरू?

6 सितंबर 2019

करण जौहर के साथ यश जौहर
Bollywood

मिठाई की दुकान चलाते-चलाते मुंबई भाग गए थे करण जौहर के पिता, मधुबाला की वजह से चमकी थी किस्मत

6 सितंबर 2019

Yash Johar
Bollywood

मरते दम तक रीमा लागू से किया हुआ वादा निभाते रहे यश जौहर, श्रीदेवी की इस जिद्द से हुए थे परेशान

6 सितंबर 2019

suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : instagram
suhana khan
suhana khan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी ने पेश की सादगी की मिसाल, सोफे की जगह कुर्सी पर बैठ अधिकारियों संग खिंचवाईं फोटो

पीएम मोदी कई बार वीआईपी कल्चर तोड़ते दिखाई दिए हैं। एक बार फिर उन्होंने ऐसा ही किया। पीएम ने रूस में सोफे की बजाए कुर्सी पर बैठकर अधिकारियों संग फोटो खिंचवाई।

6 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर पुलिसवालों का कटेगा लंबा चालान

6 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 2:35

Chandrayaan-2 की चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडिंग आज, पीएम मोदी बनेंगे गवाह

6 सितंबर 2019

चिदंबरम 1:23

तिहाड़ जेल में कटी पी. चिदंबरम की पहली रात, जेल नंबर 7 नया ठिकाना

6 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:50

गुरदासपुर हादसे के चलते बेटे की फिल्म के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर नहीं पहुंचे सनी देओल, धर्मेंद्र हुए भावुक

6 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited