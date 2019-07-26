शहर चुनें

अलग धर्म की लड़की से शादी करने जा रहा 'साथ निभाना साथिया' का एक्टर, कहा- 'उस पर कुछ थोपूंगा नहीं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 10:14 AM IST
टीवी सीरियल 'साथ निभाया साथिया' के एक्टर मोहम्मद नजीम जल्द शादी करने वाले हैं । नजीम साल 2011 से शायना सेठ को डेट कर रहे हैं । शायना एक एस्ट्रोलॉजर हैं । शादी 2020 की शुरुआत में होगी । हाल ही में नजीम ने अपनी शादी की खबर को कंफर्म किया । साथ ही ये भी बताया कि अलग धर्म की लड़की से शादी करने पर उनके क्या विचार हैं । 
