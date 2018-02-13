बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a82e43b4f1c1b28428b50ae","slug":"sara-ali-khan-will-play-a-role-of-daughter-actor-irrfan-khan-in-hindi-medium-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इरफान की इस हिट फिल्म के सीक्वल में होगा सैफ की बेटी का ऐसा बड़ा रोल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 06:47 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के मंझे हुए कलाकार इरफान खान फिल्म हिंदी मीडियम से बेस्ट एक्टर का फिल्म फेयर अवार्ड जीता था और अब फिल्म का सीक्वल आ रहा है। लेकिन इसमें सबसे खास बात ये है कि फिल्म में सैफ अली खान की बेटी नजर आने वाली हैं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a82e43b4f1c1b28428b50ae","slug":"sara-ali-khan-will-play-a-role-of-daughter-actor-irrfan-khan-in-hindi-medium-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a82e43b4f1c1b28428b50ae","slug":"sara-ali-khan-will-play-a-role-of-daughter-actor-irrfan-khan-in-hindi-medium-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a82e43b4f1c1b28428b50ae","slug":"sara-ali-khan-will-play-a-role-of-daughter-actor-irrfan-khan-in-hindi-medium-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a82e43b4f1c1b28428b50ae","slug":"sara-ali-khan-will-play-a-role-of-daughter-actor-irrfan-khan-in-hindi-medium-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a82e43b4f1c1b28428b50ae","slug":"sara-ali-khan-will-play-a-role-of-daughter-actor-irrfan-khan-in-hindi-medium-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.