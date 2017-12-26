Download App
'केदारनाथ' का सेकेंड शेड्यूल खत्म, डायरेक्टर ने पोस्ट की सारा अली खान की ऐसी तस्वीर

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 04:09 PM IST
sara ali khan, sushant singh rajput completed second schedule of film kedarnath

सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान फिल्म ‘केदारनाथ’ से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं। सारा अली के साथ इस फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत होंगे। फिल्म के निर्देशक अभिषेक कपूर ने जानकारी कि फिल्म का सेकेंड शेड्यूल खत्म हो गया है। 

