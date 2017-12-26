Download App
Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान ने खेला मास्टरस्ट्रोक, दोस्तों को दगा और 'दुश्मनों' की लॉटरी

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:15 PM IST
bigg boss 11 luv tyagi and priyank sharma nominated because of hina khan masterstroke

बिग बॉस 11 में इस सप्ताह घर के दो अच्छे दोस्त प्रियांक शर्मा और लव त्यागी में से किसी एक का बेघर होना तय है। नॉमिनेशन टास्क के तहत घरवालों को एक कार्य दिया गया। इस टास्क में घरवालों को गार्डन एरिया में रखे डोम में अंदाजा लगाते हुए 42 मिनट का समय बिताना था। इस दौरान घर के बाकी सदस्यों को डोम में बैठे सदस्य का ध्यान भटकाना था। इस टास्क के वक्त हिना खान ने अब तक का सबसे बड़ा मास्टरस्ट्रोक खेला और अपने ही दोस्तों को धोखा दे दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखिए कैसे चली हिना ने अपनी चाल...

