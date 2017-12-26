Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान ने खेला मास्टरस्ट्रोक, दोस्तों को दगा और 'दुश्मनों' की लॉटरी
bigg boss 11 luv tyagi and priyank sharma nominated because of hina khan masterstroke{"_id":"5a41f9b84f1c1b156b8be735","slug":"bigg-boss-11-luv-tyagi-and-priyank-sharma-nominated-because-of-hina-khan-masterstroke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0915, \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 '\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u091f\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11 में इस सप्ताह घर के दो अच्छे दोस्त प्रियांक शर्मा और लव त्यागी में से किसी एक का बेघर होना तय है। नॉमिनेशन टास्क के तहत घरवालों को एक कार्य दिया गया। इस टास्क में घरवालों को गार्डन एरिया में रखे डोम में अंदाजा लगाते हुए 42 मिनट का समय बिताना था। इस दौरान घर के बाकी सदस्यों को डोम में बैठे सदस्य का ध्यान भटकाना था। इस टास्क के वक्त हिना खान ने अब तक का सबसे बड़ा मास्टरस्ट्रोक खेला और अपने ही दोस्तों को धोखा दे दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखिए कैसे चली हिना ने अपनी चाल...
