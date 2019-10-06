शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sara ali khan first time talk about her mother amrita singh, reaction on kareena and saif wedding

करीना से सैफ की शादी के बारे में बेटी से क्या बोली थीं अमृता? पहली बार सारा ने किया खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 06:49 PM IST
Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan
1 of 5
Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan - फोटो : social media
सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर बॉलीवुड के परफेक्ट कपल में से एक माने जाते हैं। इस कपल की शादी को 7 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं। करीना से पहले सैफ अली खान ने 12 साल बड़ी अमृता सिंह से शादी की थी। जब अमृता सिंह को पता चला था कि सैफ अब करीना कपूर से शादी करने जा रहे हैं तो उन्होंने बेटी सारा से क्या बोला? इस बारे में सारा अली खान ने हाल ही में मैगजीन को दिए इंटरव्यू में पहली बार खुलासा किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
sara ali khan amrita singh saif ali khan kareena kapoor ibrahim सारा अली खान अमृता सिंह सैफ अली खान करीना कपूर इब्राहिम
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

करण बुलानी के साथ रिया कपूर
Bollywood

50वें इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल से रिया कपूर की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग वायरल तस्वीर तक, पढ़ें पांच खबरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर में आज फूटेंगे गलतफहमी के गुब्बारे, दो की होगी लड़ाई और दो को मिलेगी गुड न्यूज

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Puneesh, Bandgi, Tanisha, Armaan and Jasleen
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' में पहले भी हुई अश्लीलता की हदें पार, इसलिए उठी थी बंद करने की मांग

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu
Bollywood

महेश बाबू ने 14 साल बाद खोला शादी का बड़ा सीक्रेट, चार साल बड़ी अभिनेत्री से की थी लव मैरिज

6 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Arun Govil
Bollywood

'राम' बनने के लिए अरुण गोविल ने छोड़ी थी ये बुरी लत, बाद में लोग करने लगे 'भगवान' मानकर पूजा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

arvind trivedi ravan
Bollywood

असल जिंदगी में अरविंद त्रिवेदी को 'लंकेश' समझ बैठते थे लोग, रावण दहन पर इलाके में मनाया जाता था शोक

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Ranveer and Deepika
Bollywood

रणवीर की ऐसी तस्वीर देखते ही दीपिका ने लिए मजे, अर्जुन कपूर समेत कई सितारों ने किए कमेंट्स

6 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल
Bollywood

जया बच्चन संग दुर्गा पंडाल पहुंचे अमिताभ, अक्षय ने शेयर किया 'शैतान...' गाने का टीजर, पांच खबरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
श्वेता रोहिरा
Television

नवरात्रि के रंग में रंगी ये अभिनेत्री, देवी दुर्गा के नौ अवतारों में आईं नजर

6 अक्टूबर 2019

pooja bedi
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुईं ये एक्ट्रेस, यूजर बोला- 'फ्लॉप एक्ट्रेस ज्ञान मत दो'

6 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
taimur ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ का खुलासा-अब तैमूर की तस्वीरें नहीं होंगी वायरल, एक शिकायत पर पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन

6 अक्टूबर 2019

ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है
Television

धूमधाम से मनाया गया 'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' के 3000 एपिसोड्स का जश्न, अब दर्शक भी बनेंगे साक्षी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पांच दिन पहले फरहान अख्तर का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'शूटिंग में टॉर्चर करती थीं प्रियंका'

6 अक्टूबर 2019

अदनान सामी
Bollywood

अदनान सामी ने बुर्का पहनने पर उठाए सवाल, बोले- ये किस इस्लाम का प्रचार किया जा रहा है?

6 अक्टूबर 2019

वॉर
Bollywood

सिर्फ तीन दिन में ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' ने बनाए 17 रिकॉर्ड, कलेक्शन उम्मीद से भी ज्यादा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार सज-धजकर दुर्गा पंडाल में पहुंचीं सांसद नुसरत जहां, साथ में नजर आए पति

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

आखिर क्यों 'बिग बॉस 13' को बंद कराने पर तुले लोग? सलमान को दे रहे गालियां, ये है असली वजह

6 अक्टूबर 2019

वरुण धवन और करण जौहर
Bollywood

करण जौहर के ट्वीट के बाद ट्रेंड हुआ #ShutDownFilmCity, वरुण धवन ने दिया करारा जवाब

6 अक्टूबर 2019

अजय देवगन की फिल्म नाम का एक सीन
Bollywood

कभी रिलीज ही नहीं हुई अजय देवगन की ये फिल्म, जानें अब क्यों वायरल हो रही है फोटो

6 अक्टूबर 2019

arti singh
Television

Bigg Boss: 2 साल तक काम ना मिलने पर डिप्रेशन में चली गई थीं आरती, रात में उठकर रोती थीं

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

पति के साथ दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में जाने पर ट्रोल हुईं नुसरत जहां, लोग बोले- 'फतवे को तैयार रहो'

6 अक्टूबर 2019

aamir khan
Bollywood

छत पर शॉर्ट्स में लेटी दिखाई दीं आमिर खान की बेटी इरा, यूजर बोले- 'कहीं गिर मत जाना'

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan
Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan - फोटो : social media
saif ali khan, amrita singh, soha ali khan
saif ali khan, amrita singh, soha ali khan - फोटो : social media
Sara Ali Khan Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan Amrita Singh - फोटो : instagram
अमृता सिंह
अमृता सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

विशाखापत्तनम टेस्ट: भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 203 रन से हराया, रोहित शर्मा बने मैन ऑफ दी मैच

महाष्टमी के मौके पर टीम इंडिया ने देशवासियों को महाजीत का तोहफा दिया। रविवार को विशाखापत्तनम टेस्ट के पांचवें दिन विराट की सेना ने साउथ अफ्रीका को 203 रनों से रौंद डाला।

6 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका टेस्ट सीरीज 1:46

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका टेस्ट सीरीज में बने कई रिकार्ड्स, सबसे ज्यादा छक्के लगने का बना कीर्तिमान

6 अक्टूबर 2019

एयरफोर्स की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल 1:25

एयर फोर्स डे को लेकर वायुसेना ने की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, हवा में दिखाए शानदार नजारे

6 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां 1:31

पति के साथ दुर्गा पंडाल में नजर आईं सांसद नुसरत जहां, ढाक बजाकर की मां की आराधना

6 अक्टूबर 2019

अरमान मलिक 5:29

कानपुर पहुंचे अरमान मलिक से अमर उजाला की खास मुलाकात, कहा रानू मंडल जैसी प्रतिभा को मिले मौका

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited