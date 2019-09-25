पैसों की तंगी की वजह से स्टेज डांसर बनीं सपना चौधरी, अब जी रहीं लग्जरी लाइफ, कमाई लाखों में

{"_id":"5d8b3d628ebc3e93cc43fd77","slug":"sapna-choudhary-birthday-know-here-life-untold-and-lesser-known-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सपना चौधरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8b3d628ebc3e93cc43fd77","slug":"sapna-choudhary-birthday-know-here-life-untold-and-lesser-known-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सपना चौधरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला