'पद्मावत' की बंपर सक्सेस के बाद रणवीर के बारे में पहली बार बोले भंसाली, क्यों बनाया खिलजी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:24 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में अलाउद्दीन खिलजी के रोल में सब पर भारी पड़े हैं तो वो हैं रणवीर सिंह। फिल्म देखने के बाद अगर किसी ने कुछ रिएक्शन दिया तो सबसे पहले अलाउद्दीन खिलजी का किरदार निभा रहे रणवीर सिंह के लिए। अब फिल्म रिलीज को 8 दिन हो चुके हैं फिल्म धरेलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 150 करोड़ का आंकड़ा छूने वाली है। ऐसे में फिल्म के डॉयरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली ने पहली बार रणवीर सिंह के लिए कुछ कहा है।
