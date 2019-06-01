कटरीना बिना सल्लू ने किया 'भारत' को प्रमोट, मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण से दूर रहे ये स्टार्स समेत बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5cf1cf3fbdec2207710369cf","slug":"salman-promotes-bharat-without-katrina-and-4-actors-absent-in-pm-modi-oath-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5cf1cf3fbdec2207710369cf","slug":"salman-promotes-bharat-without-katrina-and-4-actors-absent-in-pm-modi-oath-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Boman Irani, Rishi Kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
{"_id":"5cf1cf3fbdec2207710369cf","slug":"salman-promotes-bharat-without-katrina-and-4-actors-absent-in-pm-modi-oath-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
टेलीविजन शो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5cf1cf3fbdec2207710369cf","slug":"salman-promotes-bharat-without-katrina-and-4-actors-absent-in-pm-modi-oath-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया