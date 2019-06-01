शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   salman promotes bharat without katrina and 4 actors absent in pm modi oath top entertainment news

कटरीना बिना सल्लू ने किया 'भारत' को प्रमोट, मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण से दूर रहे ये स्टार्स समेत बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 07:33 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अलविदा की नमाज पूरी होने के बाद से अब बस ईद का इंतजार है और साथ ही उल्टी गिनती भी शुरू हो चुकी है इस ईद पर रिलीज हो रही सलमान खान की फिल्म भारत की। अब तक अपनी को स्टार कटरीना कैफ के साथ ही फिल्म भारत का प्रचार करते दिखे सलमान शुक्रवार को अपने परिवार के साथ महबूब स्टूडियो में नजर आए। सलमान खान इस बात पर जोर दे रहे हैं कि फिल्म भारत देखने लोग अपने परिवार के साथ ही आए।

 पढ़ें: कटरीना को छोड़ पिता और बहन संग सलमान ने किया 'भारत' का प्रमोशन, फैन्स को दिया ये न्यौता
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pm modi pm narendra modi pm modi oath ceremony akshay kumar rishi kapoor shahrukh khan entertaiment news aamir khan salman khan salman khan bharat
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सलमान खान
Bollywood

कटरीना को छोड़ पिता और बहन संग सलमान ने किया 'भारत' का प्रमोशन, फैन्स को दिया ये न्यौता

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी के शपथ समारोह में नहीं पहुंचे थे अक्षय और शाहरुख-सलमान-आमिर, ये थी वजह

1 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

गावस्कर बनने के लिए इस एक्टर ने ऐसे की 4 महीने कड़ी मेहनत, '83' में निभाएगा 'लिटिल मास्टर' का रोल

1 जून 2019

Sunny Deol, Hema and Ravi
Bollywood

प्रचंड जीत के बाद भी मोदी कैबिनेट में जगह नहीं बना पाए ये 7 सितारे, जिनसे दिग्गज भी हारे

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
R Madhavan
Bollywood

पढ़ाई में भी पीछे नहीं थे आर माधवन, इन 6 सेलेब्स संग जानिए किसने कौन सी ली डिग्री

1 जून 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

इन 5 एक्ट्रेस का रहा भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स से अफेयर, शादीकार्ड छपने के बाद भी नहीं हो पाई इनकी शादी

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

oath ceremony
Bollywood

मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जानिए किस-किस सेलेब्स को न्यौता और कौन-कौन हुए शामिल

31 मई 2019

nysa devgan
Bollywood

दादा वीरू देवगन को याद कर फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं निसा, अजय देवगन ने तुरंत बेटी को भेज दिया घर

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
salman khan
Bollywood

इन 5 एक्टर्स की शक्ल भी देखना पसंद नहीं करते सलमान खान, नाम लेते ही खौल जाता है खून

31 मई 2019

oath
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में नीता अंबानी से रजनीकांत समेत पहुंचे ये सितारे

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सांसद बनते ही शादी करने जा रही हैं नुसरत जहां, दूल्हा भी है बहुत खास

31 मई 2019

madhavan
Bollywood

B'DaySpl: एक्टर बनने से पहले ये काम करते थे आर माधवन, इन 8 स्टार्स की भी जान लीजिए जॉब

1 जून 2019

सलमान खान और विवेक ओबेरॉय
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी को शपथ ग्रहण की बधाई देते समय कुछ ऐसा कर बैठे विवेक, सलमान को सीधा फायदा

31 मई 2019

mamta kulkarni
Bollywood

17 साल में कितना बदल गईं सलमान-अक्षय की ये एक्ट्रेस, गैंगस्टर से मोहब्बत कर जा चुकी हैं जेल

31 मई 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

कौन है वो शख्स जिससे शादी करने वाली हैं सांसद नुसरत जहां, संसद के बाहर कपड़ों पर हुई थीं ट्रोल

31 मई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

इन 6 सेलिब्रिटीज को आज भी 'मिस' करते हैं सलमान खान, जो दुनिया को कर चुके हैं अलविदा

31 मई 2019

smriti irani, asha bhosle
Bollywood

स्मृति ईरानी ने भीड़ में फंसने पर ऐसे की आशा भोसले की मदद

31 मई 2019

Rimi Sen
Bollywood

धूम मचाकर अचानक बॉलीवुड से गायब हो गई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, आज है इन हालातों में

30 मई 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

'सुपर डांसर 3' की इस कंटेस्टेंट का डांस देख चौंके सलमान, बोले- 'इसमें सरोज खान की आत्मा है'

1 जून 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में खानदान का नाम रोशन कर रहा सैफ अली खान का बेटा, मैदान पर इब्राहिम ने लगाए चौके-छक्के

30 मई 2019

83 film cast
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये एक्टर टीम इंडिया से जुड़े, भारत को फिर जिताएंगे क्रिकेट 'वर्ल्ड कप'

31 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Amar Ujala
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Boman Irani, Rishi Kapoor
Boman Irani, Rishi Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
टेलीविजन शो
टेलीविजन शो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

किसानों के हित में सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को सालाना 6 हजार रुपए सम्मान निधि का मिलेगा लाभ

कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री किसान योजना का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए इसके तहत सभी किसानों को 6,000 रुपये सालाना देने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी गई।

31 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:03

कोहली कर रहे 5 जून की तैयारी, रणवीर ने शेयर की 83 की जीत की क्लिप्स

31 मई 2019

मोदी 2:32

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करते हैं कुछ ऐसा कि बन जाती है नजीर

31 मई 2019

आर्टिकल 15 1:51

आ रही है आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म- आर्टिकल 15, संविधान में दिए इस अधिकार के बारे में जानते हैं आप?

31 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:05

विश्वकप में पहला मैच हारते ही ट्रोल हो गया पाकिस्तान

31 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.