सलमान की मां ने बेटी के साथ की गणपति की पूजा, अंबानी सहित इन सितारों के घर भी पधारे बप्पा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 02:43 PM IST
salma khan
salma khan - फोटो : social media
पूरे महाराष्ट्र में गणेशोत्सव के मौके पर खास रौनक होती है। बॉलीवुड के कुछ सितारे ऐसे हैं जो हर साल धूमधाम से गणपति की मूर्ति की स्थापना करते हैं। इस दौरान होने वाली पूजा में वो दूसरी हस्तियों को न्योता देते हैं। सलमान खान के घर हर साल गणपति पूजन होता है। सलमान की मां सलमा और बेटी अर्पिता ने गणेश की पूजा कर मूर्ति की स्थापना की।
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#arpitakhansharma ganpati #ganpatifestival2019 🙏 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

salman khan ganesh chaturthi mukesh ambani
