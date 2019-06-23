शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   salman khan pays last respect to his friend nadeem mother look at the photos

PHOTOS: सलमान खान के दोस्त की मां का निधन, खबर सुनते ही रात को ही घर जा पहुंचे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 11:11 AM IST
salman khan
1 of 5
salman khan - फोटो : social media
सलमान खान अपने हर दोस्त और रिश्तेदार के मुश्किल वक्त में हमेशा साथ खड़े रहते हैं। हाल ही में सलमान खान के बचपन के दोस्त नदीम की मां का निधन हो गया । इस मौके पर सलमान रात को ही दोस्त नदीम के घर पहुंचे । सलमान के अलावा यूलिया वंतूर और साजिद नाडियाडवाला भी नदीम के घर के बाहर नजर आए । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
salman khan nadeem iulia vantur sajid khan सलमान खान नदीम
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

sona mahapatra
Bollywood

शाहिद की 'कबीर सिंह' पर भड़कीं ये सिंगर, कहा- 'क्या रोल चुनने से पहले कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं होती'

23 जून 2019

rahul gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल समेत गांधी परिवार पर इस एक्टर का हमला, कहा- 'आप लोग राजनीति छोड़ेंगे तब बनेगा न्यू इंडिया'

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
priya prakash
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं प्रिया प्रकाश, नो मेकअप लुक में पहचानना हो गया मुश्किल

23 जून 2019

entertainment top news
Bollywood

एक्टर का राहुल गांधी पर हमला और मुकेश खन्ना-राज बब्बर के बर्थडे सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की खबरें

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Amrish Puri
Bollywood

लाहौर में जन्मे अमरीश पुरी ने बॉलीवुड पर कई साल किया राज, बेटे को क्यों रखा फिल्मों से दूर?

22 जून 2019

Amrish Puri
Bollywood

इन 15 किरदारों में छुपी है 'मोगैंबो' की पूरी कुंडली, यूं फिल्म दर फिल्म मशहूर हो गए अमरीश पुरी

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

लावारिस
Bollywood

जिस गाने को अश्लील समझ थिएटर से बाहर आ गई थीं जया, उस गाने को 5 साल की उम्र से सुन रहे हैं बिग बी

22 जून 2019

smriti irani
Bollywood

स्कूल में बेटी का मजाक बनाए जाने पर भड़कीं स्मृति ईरानी, अब उठाया ये कदम

22 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
अल्लू अर्जुन के भाई बॉबी की शादी
Bollywood

Wedding Photos: भाई की दूसरी शादी में नहीं पहुंचे अल्लू अर्जुन, ये है वजह

22 जून 2019

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

शिमला में मुंह छिपाकर घूम रहे थे सारा-कार्तिक, फैंस की नजर पड़ते ही तुरंत किया ये काम

22 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Pankaj, Amitabh and Salman
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान इन 10 स्टार्स की जान भी लगी दांव पर, अमिताभ की तो हालत देख फैंस भी रो पड़े थे

22 जून 2019

विजय
Bollywood

फिल्म के सेट पर आई इस फैन को देख दिल हार बैठे थे विजय, घर बुलाकर दे दिया था शादी का ऑफर

22 जून 2019

अमरीश पुरी
Bollywood

'विलेन' बनने के लिए भी 1 करोड़ तक फीस लेते थे अमरीश पुरी, नहीं मिल पाया बेस्ट एक्टर का एक भी अवॉर्ड

22 जून 2019

rajeev sen, charu asopa
Bollywood

शादी के 7 दिन बाद सुष्मिता की भाभी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, इस वजह से ननद को कहा शुक्रिया

22 जून 2019

Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका की शादी के 6 माह बाद परिणीति ने कबूली सच्चाई, 'जूता चुराई' रस्म में निक जीजू से क्या मिला?

21 जून 2019

kabir singh
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर की सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग वाली फिल्म बनी 'कबीर सिंह, पहले दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

22 जून 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain wedding picture
Bollywood

फेरों के तुरंत बाद सांसद नुसरत जहां फिर बनीं दुल्हन, बिजनेसमैन निखिल से इस रिवाज से रचाई शादी

22 जून 2019

अनुभव सिन्हा
Bollywood

जानें अनुभव सिन्हा की 11 फिल्मों का पूरा लेखा जोखा, मेकैनिकल इंजीनियर यूं बन गया बड़ा फिल्ममेकर

22 जून 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और दीपिका पादुकोण के बीच कुछ ऐसी हुई बात, वायरल हो गया वीडियो

22 जून 2019

Amrish Puri
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन अमरीश पुरी की बेटी है बेहद गुणवान, फिल्मों से दूर इस फील्ड की हैं 'रानी'

21 जून 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा खान अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

योग दिवस पर मलाइका की तस्वीर हुई वायरल तो अर्जुन ने भी किया कमेंट-"फुल डे एवरीडे"

22 जून 2019

vijay
Bollywood

लाखों लड़कियों का दिल तोड़ अपनी फैन से शादी रचाने वाले एक्टर के बारे में जानिए रोचक बातें

21 जून 2019

salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
iulia vantur
iulia vantur - फोटो : social media
jai bhanushali
jai bhanushali - फोटो : social media
Salman Khan
Salman Khan - फोटो : amar ujala
Salman Khan
Salman Khan - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

वर्ल्ड कप में मोहम्मद शमी से पहले इन खिलाड़ियों ने ली है हैट्रिक

मोहम्मद शमी ने इस वर्ल्ड कप की पहली हैट्रिक ली। उन्होंने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ खेलते हुए ये इतिहास रचा। विश्व कप के खेले गए अब तक के 11 मुकाबले में 9 बार ये हैट्रिक का इतिहास बना है। देखिए कब कब किस खिलाड़ी ने ये कारनामा कर दिखाया।

23 जून 2019

ईरान और अमेरिका 4:13

ईरान और अमेरिका में क्या कभी नहीं होगी दोस्ती, जानिए क्या है इस दुश्मनी की पूरी कहानी

23 जून 2019

विश्व कप 2019 0:46

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के रोमांचक मुकाबले में भारत ने अफगानिस्तान को 11 रन से हराया, शमी की हैट्रिक

23 जून 2019

हलवा सेरेमनी 1:24

वित्त मंत्रालय में हुई हलवा सेरेमनी, अब 15 दिन कैद रहेंगे 100 कर्मचारी

22 जून 2019

दिल्ली मर्डर 1:39

दरिंदे बाप ने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों का काट डाला गला

22 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.