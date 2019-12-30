शहर चुनें

पहली तस्वीरों में बिल्कुल परी जैसी दिखी सलमान की भांजी, बहनोई ने लिखा बहुत ही भावुक संदेश

Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 02:54 PM IST
aayush sharma - फोटो : social media
मशहूर पटकथा लेखक सलीम खान की दत्तक पुत्री अर्पिता शर्मा की बेटी आयत की पहली तस्वीरें उनके दामाद आयुष शर्मा ने सार्वजनिक कर दी हैं। सलमान के जन्मदिन पर इस दुनिया में आईं सलीम खान की नातिन की इन तस्वीरों में अर्पिता का पूरा परिवार मुस्कुराता हुआ नजर आ रहा है।
aayush sharma salman khan
