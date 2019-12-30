पहली तस्वीरों में बिल्कुल परी जैसी दिखी सलमान की भांजी, बहनोई ने लिखा बहुत ही भावुक संदेश

{"_id":"5e09c2408ebc3e880968fd2a","slug":"salman-khan-niece-ayat-sharma-first-photo-aayush-sharma-share-emotional-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
aayush sharma
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e09c2408ebc3e880968fd2a","slug":"salman-khan-niece-ayat-sharma-first-photo-aayush-sharma-share-emotional-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arpita khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e09c2408ebc3e880968fd2a","slug":"salman-khan-niece-ayat-sharma-first-photo-aayush-sharma-share-emotional-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ayat sharma
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e09c2408ebc3e880968fd2a","slug":"salman-khan-niece-ayat-sharma-first-photo-aayush-sharma-share-emotional-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arpita Khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e09c2408ebc3e880968fd2a","slug":"salman-khan-niece-ayat-sharma-first-photo-aayush-sharma-share-emotional-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आयुष-अर्पिता का वेडिंग एलबम
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया