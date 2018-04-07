शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   salman khan hit forest officer from chair Blackbuck Poaching Case

काला हिरण शिकार: जांच के दौरान सलमान खान ने गुस्से में आकर अफसर का कर दिया था बुरा हाल

आफताब अजमत/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 09:28 AM IST
salman khan
1 of 6
कांकाणी काले हिरण के शिकार मामले की जांच करने वाले वन अधिकारी का हाल बुरा हो गया था। पूछताछ के दौरान सलमान खान ने गुस्से में आकर तत्कालीन सहायक वन संरक्षक ललित बोरा पर कुर्सी फेंककर मार दी थी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
salman khan hit forest officer from chair blackbuck poaching case salman khan lalit bora

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की छप्परफाड़ कमाई के सामने बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स हुए ढेर ,7 दिन में बनाए ये 7 रिकॉर्ड

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman and Azaz Khan
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने सलमान खान मामले पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्या पलट जाएगा पूरा केस

7 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान की जमानत याचिका की सुनवाई करने वाले जज का हुआ ट्रांसफर, जानिए अब किसके हाथ है जिम्मा

7 अप्रैल 2018

Shah Rukh Khan defends Salman Khan on blackbuck poaching case
Bollywood

काला हिरण शिकार मामले में शाहरुख खान का बड़ा बयान, बोले- सलमान चुका रहे स्टारडम की कीमत

7 अप्रैल 2018

जितेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी

B'day Spl: जब जितेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी की होनी वाली थी शादी, लेकिन फिर कुछ यूं हुआ...

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

हालात बताते हैं कि आज भी टल सकती है सलमान खान की जमानत, ये है सबसे बड़ा कारण

7 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

salman khan
Bollywood

काला हिरण शिकार: जिस वजह से सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचे सलमान खान, जानिए उसकी पूरी कहानी

7 अप्रैल 2018

Relationship between Salman khan black buck poaching case and affairs
Bollywood

खुल गया राज...तो आखिर इसलिए 52 की उम्र में अबतक कुंवारे हैं हैंडसम सलमान खान

7 अप्रैल 2018

5 changes in Jodhpur Jail for Salman Khan after court found him guilty on Blackbuck poaching case

सजा मिलते ही सलमान खान को लेकर जेल में हुए ये अहम बदलाव, जानते ही चौंक जाएंगे आप

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जिस शख्स की वजह से सलमान खान सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचे, उसके बारे में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

7 अप्रैल 2018

लॉरेंस बिश्नोई
Bollywood

सलमान खान को मारने की धमकी देने वाला खुद में 'बाहुबली', फिल्मी है उसकी पूरी कहानी

7 अप्रैल 2018

lawrence bishnoi
Bollywood

ये तस्वीरें मॉडल की नहीं, गैंगस्टर की हैं...जिसका जेल में 'खेल', सलमान खान को मारना चाहता है

7 अप्रैल 2018

Bigg Boss constant Vikas Gupta writes a open letter in support of Salman Khan
Bollywood

सजा के बाद सलमान के पक्ष में खड़ा पूरा BIGG BOSS परिवार, विकास गुप्ता का खुला खत कर देगा भावुक

7 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान के साथ शेरा
Bollywood

20 सालों से सलमान के साथ है बॉडीगार्ड शेरा, फीस सुनकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

6 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan sentenced for 5 years in blackbuck poaching case, today Decision on bail
Bollywood

सलमान खान को 5 साल की सजा, जज बोले- लोग तुम्हें फॉलो करते हैं, तुमने मजे के लिए शिकार किया

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

जोधपुर जेल में रात बिता रहे सलमान खान, बुरे वक्त में परिवार का साथ देने पहुंचे कई बड़े सितारे

7 अप्रैल 2018

Sajid Nadiadwala
Bollywood

सलमान के जेल पहुंचते ही इस फिल्ममेकर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, देखते रह गए टाइगर श्रॉफ

6 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जिस जेल में सलमान ने दिखाया दबंग अंदाज, वहीं पर है जान का खतरा, DIG के दावे पर उठे सवाल

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

5 साल की सजा मिलने के बाद खूब वायरल हो रहे हैं सलमान की फिल्मों के ये फनी नाम

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान को आसानी से जेल से बेल दिलवा सकती है उनकी एक खूबी, 20 साल से निभा रहे हैं फर्ज

7 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान के साथ टाइगर
Bollywood

किसी हीरो से कम नहीं है सलमान के बॉडीगार्ड शेरा का बेटा, जेल जाने से डेब्यू पर लटकी तलवार

7 अप्रैल 2018

Sofia Hayat and Salman
Bollywood

सलमान खान के जेल जाते ही खुश हुई ये एक्ट्रेस, कर डाली ऐसी पोस्ट यूजर्स ने उड़ाया मजाक

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
fri dehradun
lalit bora
salman khan
गोली मारकर काले हिरण का शिकार
सलमान खान

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.