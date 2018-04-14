शहर चुनें

बेबी के साथ नजर आईं बॉलीवुड की फेमस फीमेल सिंगर, कैमरे के सामने यूं दिए पोज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 12:21 PM IST
tulsi kumar
1 of 4
हाल ही में  बॉलीवुड सिंगर तुलसी कुमार को बेटे शिवाय रल्हान के साथ स्पॉट किया गया। ऐसा पहली बार है जब तुलसी को उनके बेटे के साथ स्पॉट किया गया है। उन्होंने 24 दिसंबर 2017 को बेटे को जन्म दिया था जिसके बाद उनकी कोई भी तस्वीर सामने नहीं आई। 
tulsi kumar gulshan kumar

