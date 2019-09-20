शहर चुनें

परफॉर्मेंस के लिए कटरीना का नाम सुनते ही नहीं रुके सलमान, सीट छोड़ बजाने लगे तालियां-सीटियां

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 09:58 PM IST
बीते दिनों मुंबई में हुए आईफा अवॉर्ड्स 2019 ने काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने रेड कार्पेट पर अपने ग्लैमर का जलवा बिखेरा। अवॉर्ड्स शो में कई कलाकारों ने अपनी शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से काफी सुर्खियां भी बटोरीं। वहीं अभिनेत्री कटरीना कैफ की धमाकेदार परफॉर्मेंस को देखकर सलमान खान सीट से उठ खड़े हुए। 
