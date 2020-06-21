शहर चुनें
सलमान ने की सुशांत के फैंस का साथ देने की अपील और कई कलाकारों ने छोड़ा ट्विटर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 07:56 AM IST
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बात सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड के खिलाफ जमकर लोगों का गुस्सा फूट रहा है। ट्विटर पर कलाकारों के खिलाफ मुहिम छेड़ दी गई है। इन कलाकारों में बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सलमान खान को लेकर लोगों में काफी आक्रोश है। इस बीच सलमान ने अपने फैंस से अपील की है कि वो सुशांत के फैंस का साथ दें। 

विरोध के बीच सलमान खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, फैंस से बोले- सुशांत के परिवार का सहारा बने

 
