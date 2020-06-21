सलमान ने की सुशांत के फैंस का साथ देने की अपील और कई कलाकारों ने छोड़ा ट्विटर, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5eeec546805c5d270232c671","slug":"salman-khan-appeals-to-stand-with-sushant-singh-rajput-fans-many-actors-leave-twitter-entertainmnt-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और सुशांत सिंह
- फोटो : Social Media
सलमान खान, आयुष शर्मा और जहीर इकबाल
- फोटो : Social Media