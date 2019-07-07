शहर चुनें

100 करोड़ी फिल्मों का हिस्सा बने हैं ये 5 टीवी एक्टर, एक तो बन चुकी आमिर खान की 'पत्नी'

Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 07:52 PM IST
इन दिनों बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भले ही शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म कबीर सिंह धमाल मचा रही हो लेकिन बॉलीवुड की ऐसी कई फिल्में रही हैं जिन्होंने न केवल ताबड़ तोड़ कमाई की बल्कि कमाई के मामले में इतिहास भी रचा है। इन फिल्मों में जहां बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गज कलाकार थे तो वहीं टीवी कलाकारों ने भी अपना खास योगदान दिया था। जी हां, टीवी के भी ऐसे कई कलाकार हैं जिन्होंने बॉलीवुड की 100 करोड़ी फिल्मों में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों के बीच खास जगह बनाई है। आपको उन्हीं टीवी कलाकारों से रुबरू करवाते हैं। 
