सुनील शेट्टी से उर्वशी रौतेला तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस अंदाज में धोनी को किया बर्थडे विश

{"_id":"5d21e47e8ebc3e6c9e1b886a","slug":"sunil-shetty-to-yo-yo-honey-singh-these-bollywood-wishes-ms-dhoni-of-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
MS Dhoni, Sunil Shetty
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d21e47e8ebc3e6c9e1b886a","slug":"sunil-shetty-to-yo-yo-honey-singh-these-bollywood-wishes-ms-dhoni-of-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
एम एस धोनी
- फोटो : social Media
{"_id":"5d21e47e8ebc3e6c9e1b886a","slug":"sunil-shetty-to-yo-yo-honey-singh-these-bollywood-wishes-ms-dhoni-of-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Urvashi Rautela
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d21e47e8ebc3e6c9e1b886a","slug":"sunil-shetty-to-yo-yo-honey-singh-these-bollywood-wishes-ms-dhoni-of-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Suniel Shetty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d21e47e8ebc3e6c9e1b886a","slug":"sunil-shetty-to-yo-yo-honey-singh-these-bollywood-wishes-ms-dhoni-of-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput
- फोटो : file photo