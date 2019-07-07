शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sunil Shetty to Yo Yo Honey Singh these bollywood wishes MS Dhoni of his birthday

सुनील शेट्टी से उर्वशी रौतेला तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस अंदाज में धोनी को किया बर्थडे विश

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 06:37 PM IST
MS Dhoni, Sunil Shetty
1 of 5
MS Dhoni, Sunil Shetty - फोटो : amar ujala
भारत क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का आज जन्मदिन है। इस खास मौके पर उनके लाखों फैंस और करीबी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं। एमएस धोनी को बधाई देने में फिल्मी हस्तियां भी पीछे नहीं रही हैं। कई फिल्मी सितारों ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है। 
ms dhoni mahendra singh dhoni sunil shetty urvashi rautela yo yo honey singh एमएस धोनी महेंद्र सिंह धोनी सुनील शेट्टी उर्वशी रौतेला यो यो हनी सिंह
MS Dhoni, Sunil Shetty
MS Dhoni, Sunil Shetty - फोटो : amar ujala
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी - फोटो : social Media
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela - फोटो : social media
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty - फोटो : file photo
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput - फोटो : file photo
