दोबारा पिता बनने जा रहे सैफ ने बताया कब आने वाला है नन्हा मेहमान, करीना को बेसब्री से है इंतजार

{"_id":"60125a1f8ebc3e3337598eb0","slug":"saif-ali-khan-announces-due-date-of-kareena-kapoor-says-baby-expected-to-arrive-in-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करीना कपूर-सैफ अली खान
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"60125a1f8ebc3e3337598eb0","slug":"saif-ali-khan-announces-due-date-of-kareena-kapoor-says-baby-expected-to-arrive-in-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करीना कपूर
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"60125a1f8ebc3e3337598eb0","slug":"saif-ali-khan-announces-due-date-of-kareena-kapoor-says-baby-expected-to-arrive-in-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kareena Kapoor
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"60125a1f8ebc3e3337598eb0","slug":"saif-ali-khan-announces-due-date-of-kareena-kapoor-says-baby-expected-to-arrive-in-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करीना कपूर
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"60125a1f8ebc3e3337598eb0","slug":"saif-ali-khan-announces-due-date-of-kareena-kapoor-says-baby-expected-to-arrive-in-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इब्राहिम और सारा
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम