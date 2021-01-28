विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Saif Ali Khan announces due date of Kareena Kapoor says baby expected to arrive in february

दोबारा पिता बनने जा रहे सैफ ने बताया कब आने वाला है नन्हा मेहमान, करीना को बेसब्री से है इंतजार

Prachi Priyam
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 12:26 PM IST
करीना कपूर-सैफ अली खान
1 of 5
करीना कपूर-सैफ अली खान - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
पिछले साल की ही बात है जब सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर ने दूसरे बच्चे की प्लानिंग के बारे में बताकर अपने फैंस को सरप्राइज दिया था। करीना की प्रेगनेंसी की खबर सुनकर फैंस बहुत खुश हुए थे। अब दोबारा पिता बनने जा रहे सैफ ने करीना की डिलीवरी डेट के बारे में भी बताया है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national kareena kapoor saif ali khan
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

बाजीगर
Bollywood

काजोल संग रोमांटिक सीन शूट करते वक्त शाहरुख ने की थी ऐसी हरकत, हैरान रह गई थीं अभिनेत्री

28 जनवरी 2021

राखी सावंत
Television

Bigg Boss 14: नाराज राखी सावंत ने अभिनव शुक्ला से लिया बदला, टीवी पर काटे एक्टर के अंडरगारमेंट्स

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Zee5 taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

इस हीरो के साथ आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में बैठी नजर आईं थीं श्रुति हासन, सेट से लीक हुईं थीं बोल्ड तस्वीरें

28 जनवरी 2021

गुरु रंधावा
Bollywood

कश्मीर में शूटिंग के दौरान गुरु रंधावा की नाक से बहने लगा खून, परेशान हुए फैंस

28 जनवरी 2021

जानें क्या है कुंभ संक्रांति की पूजा विधि?
Astrology

जानें क्या है कुंभ संक्रांति की पूजा विधि?
शाहिद कपूर-मीरा राजपूत
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: मीरा राजपूत की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाए शाहिद कपूर, लिखा-तुम्हारी आंखों में जादू है

28 जनवरी 2021

पति रितेश संग शिल्पा राव
Bollywood

गायिका शिल्पा राव ने ‘मिसेज’ बनते ही शेयर की पहली सेल्फी, बचपन का दोस्त बना जीवन का आठवां सुर

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
करीना कपूर-सैफ अली खान
करीना कपूर-सैफ अली खान - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
करीना कपूर
करीना कपूर - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
kareena Kapoor
kareena Kapoor - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
करीना कपूर
करीना कपूर - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
इब्राहिम और सारा
इब्राहिम और सारा - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X