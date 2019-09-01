शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sadhana Shivdasani Birthday Special she was Most Expensive Actress

कभी सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेती थीं ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, आखिरी वक्त में किराए के घर में बिताई जिंदगी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 08:55 PM IST
sadhana
1 of 5
sadhana - फोटो : file photo
60 और 70 के दशक में एक्ट्रेस साधना हिंदी सिनेमा का एक जाना पहचाना नाम थीं। साधना को 'मेरा साया', 'आरजू', 'एक फूल दो माली', 'लव इन शिमला', 'वक्त' और 'वो कौन थी' जैसी फिल्मों के लिए जाना जाता है। उस दौर में साधना का हेयर स्टाइल इतना फेमस हुआ था कि उसका नाम ही 'साधना कट' पड़ गया था। 2 सितंबर 1941 को जन्मीं साधना के बारे में जानते हैं उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े कुछ किस्से। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sadhana sadhana shivdasani birthday special woh kon thi साधना जन्मदिन विशेष वो कौन थी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

nimmi
Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े मेकर्स इस हीरोइन को साइन करने के लिए लगाते थे लाइन, फिर बहन के एक रोल ने बर्बाद किया करियर

1 सितंबर 2019

Janhvi Kapoor, Turram Khan
Bollywood

सीबीएफसी का नया लोगो रिलीज और 'तुर्रम खान' की रिलीज डेट तय समेत बॉलीवुड की 5 खबरें

1 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ के नाम पर है इस वॉटर फॉल का नाम, पता चलते ही किया Tweet- 'यह सच नहीं हो सकता'

1 सितंबर 2019

kick
Bollywood

अगले साल बिना सलमान के मनेगी ईद, साजिद ने किया किक 2 को इस दिन रिलीज करने से किनारा

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

जोया फैक्टर के लिए सोनम कपूर का नया टोटका, इस बार पहुंची शनि मंदिर

1 सितंबर 2019

Amruta Subhash Sacred Games 2 scene
Bollywood

'सेक्रेड गेम्स 2' में इस तरह से अमृता को मिला था 'रॉ एजेंट' कुसुम का किरदार, अब किया खुलासा

1 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

sadhna and raj kapoor
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से साधना को राज कपूर से हो गई थी नफरत, बात इतनी बढ़ी शूटिंग बीच में छोड़ चली गई थीं घर

1 सितंबर 2019

साधना शिवदासानी
Bollywood

एक जमाने की सुपरहिट इस हीरोइन की ऐसी हो गई थी हालत, आखिरी वक्त में किसी ने नहीं की थी मदद

1 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
bhojpuri films
Bollywood

बेहद रोमांचक हैं भोजपुरी की ये 5 फिल्में, इस एक फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड तो आज भी तोड़ना मुश्किल

1 सितंबर 2019

वैलेरी हार्पर
Hollywood

चार बार एमी अवॉर्ड जीत चुकीं अभिनेत्री वैलेरी हार्पर का ब्रेन कैंसर से निधन

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

18 दिन में 900 किमी पैदल चलकर अक्षय कुमार से मिलने पहुंचा फैन, वीडियो शेयर कर अक्षय ने बताया नाम

1 सितंबर 2019

Deepak Kalal
Bollywood

दीपक कलाल बोले- मेरे बच्चे की मां बनने वाली है राखी सावंत, वो दुनिया में आते ही लेगा पापा की बेइज्जती का बदला

1 सितंबर 2019

रेखा
Bollywood

कभी पैसों के लिए B ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं रेखा, एक्सपोज करती एक्ट्रेस को देख मचा था खूब हंगामा

1 सितंबर 2019

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में एनडीआरएफ की टीम
Television

KBC 11: करमवीर स्पेशल एपिसोड में पहुंची एनडीआरएफ की टीम, 'भारत के वीर' के लिए जीते इतने लाख रुपये

1 सितंबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan with child
Bollywood

शादी के 2 महीने बाद नुसरत जहां की सामने आई ऐसी तस्वीर, बोलीं- 'मेरा पहला बच्चा'

1 सितंबर 2019

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

अपनी अगली फिल्म को लेकर तापसी पन्नू का खुलासा, बायोपिक नहीं है रश्मि रॉकेट

1 सितंबर 2019

ganesh chaturthi 2019
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी: 'मोरया रे' से 'देवा श्री गणेशा' तक सुनिए बॉलीवुड के ये सात सुपरहिट गाने

1 सितंबर 2019

पवन कल्याण
Bollywood

साउथ के इस सुपरस्टार ने पहली बार किया था इस ब्रांड का विज्ञापन, 16 साल में रचाईं हैं तीन शादियां

1 सितंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal and Feroz Khan
Bollywood

स्टार बनते ही रानू मंडल का खुलासा, इस अभिनेता के घर में पति थे रसोइया, अब बोलीं- 'वो हमारे साथ...'

1 सितंबर 2019

Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को देखते ही इस अभिनेत्री ने बीच में ही छोड़ा इवेंट, आयोजकों को भी नहीं बताया!

1 सितंबर 2019

nita ambani
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी पर अंबानी के घर किसी महल जैसी होती है रौनक, बहू श्लोका संग खूब थिरकी थीं नीता अंबानी

1 सितंबर 2019

रानू मंडल और अतींद्र चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रानू मंडल को घर तो मिला, सलमान ने दिया या किसी और ने, वीडियो बनाने वाले अतींद्र ने किया खुलासा

1 सितंबर 2019

sadhana
sadhana - फोटो : file photo
sadhana
sadhana - फोटो : Twitter
sadhana
sadhana - फोटो : file photo
sadhana
sadhana - फोटो : file photo
sadhana
sadhana - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जगतीत कौर केस: सरबजीत की बहन दलबीर कौर ने इमरान खान को कहा झूठा और कायर

सरबजीत सिंह की बहन दलबीर कौर ने क्यों पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान को झूठा और कायर कहा ?

1 सितंबर 2019

हरिवंश नारायण सिंह और कासिम सूरी 1:58

मालदीव की संसद में पाकिस्तान ने उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा तो भारत ने लगाई जोरदार लताड़

1 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:01

चांद की पांचवी और आखिरी कक्षा में पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, इस दिन होगी चंद्रमा पर लैंडिंग

1 सितंबर 2019

छिंदवाड़ा का गोटमार मेला 2:01

छिंदवाड़ा में हर साल एक प्रेम कहानी की याद में होता पत्थर युद्ध, इस बार करीब 170 लोग घायल

1 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:37

आर्टिकल 370 पर राहुल गांधी के बयान का इस्तेमाल कर रहा पाकिस्तान: अमित शाह

1 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited