Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sadhana Shivdasani Birthday Special know Story And Her Unknown Facts

एक जमाने की सुपरहिट इस हीरोइन की ऐसी हो गई थी हालत, आखिरी वक्त में किसी ने नहीं की थी मदद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 08:56 PM IST
साधना शिवदासानी
1 of 5
साधना शिवदासानी - फोटो : file photo
गुजरे जमाने की खूबसूरत और बेहतरीन अभिनेत्रियों में से एक साधना का जन्मदिन 2 सितंबर को होता है। लड़कियों के बीच चूड़ीदार सलवार का फैशन मशहूर करने का श्रेय साधना को ही जाता है। उनका हेयर स्टाइल साधना कट नाम से आज भी मशहूर है। इस हेयरकट की कहानी भी मजेदार है। दरअसल साधना ने अपने चौड़े माथे को छुपाने के लिए इस तरह का हेयर स्टाइल अपनाया कि उनके बाल माथे पर रहें। लेकिन ये स्टाइल इतना मशहूर हुआ कि 60 और 70 के दशक में तो हर लड़की साधना की तरह हेयर स्टाइल रखने की कोशिश करने लगी। 
