शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   rishi kapoor wishes to dev anand on his 97th birth anniversary

ऋषि कपूर की देव आनंद के साथ ऐसी थी बॉन्डिंग, जन्मदिन पर शेयर किया 46 साल पुराना किस्सा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 11:39 AM IST
rishi kapoor
1 of 5
rishi kapoor - फोटो : social media
भारतीय सिनेमा के लेजेंड रहे देव आनंद की आज 97वीं वर्षगांठ है । इस मौके पर ऋषि कपूर ने उन्हें याद किया । सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहने वाले ऋषि ने देव आनंद के साथ कई तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं । साथ ही टि्वटर पर उनके लिए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट भी लिखा । इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने देव साहब से जुड़ा एक किस्सा भी बताया । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
dev anand rishi kapoor
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Dev Anand
Bollywood

देव आनंद को देखने के लिए छत से कूद जाती थीं लड़कियां, काला कोट पहनने पर लगी थी रोक

26 सितंबर 2019

Archana Puran Singh
Bollywood

पहले पति को छोड़ रचाई दूसरी शादी, सनी देओल के साथ बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Bollywood
Bollywood

देव आनंद का जन्मदिन और चिन्मयानंद केस पर स्टार्स का गुस्सा, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

26 सितंबर 2019

dev anand
Bollywood

देव आनंद का असली नाम नहीं जानते होंगे आप, शूटिंग के बीच हीरोइन से कर ली थी शादी

25 सितंबर 2019

anil arjun
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

26 सितंबर 2019

Chunky Pandey
Bollywood

डायरेक्टर का नाड़ा खोलने पर मिला काम, बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप तो बांग्लादेश में बने सुपरस्टार

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth and Neelam
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री के साथ भाई सिद्धार्थ के अफेयर की खबरों पर बोलीं प्रियंका, 'इससे मेरा कोई लेना देना नहीं

26 सितंबर 2019

Emraan Hashmi and Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान को इस अभिनेता ने कहा 'ढक्कन' और 'डब्बा', अब बोला- 'हो रही शर्मिंदगी'

26 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
तनीषा, ऋतिक और रानू मंडल
Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बायोपिक से ऋतिक को मिले तीस हजार शादी के रिश्ते तक, पढ़ें पांच खबरें

26 सितंबर 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, War and Joker
Hollywood

2 अक्टूबर को बॉक्स ऑफिस 'वॉर', ऋतिक-टाइगर से टक्कर लेने चिरंजीवी के बाद अब 'जोकर' भी मैदान में

26 सितंबर 2019

Lilliput
Television

लिलिपुट की टेलीविजन पर वापसी, इस बार प्रिंसिपल के अवतार में आ रहे नजर

26 सितंबर 2019

hrithik roshan
Bollywood

डुप्लीकेट को मना कर खुद 300 फीट से कूद गए ऋतिक रोशन, लोकेशन पर हर कोई रह गया हक्का-बक्का

26 सितंबर 2019

ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

इस फिल्म के बाद ऋतिक रोशन को मिले थे 30 हजार प्रपोजल, ऑफर ठुकरा गर्लफ्रेंड से रचाई शादी

26 सितंबर 2019

sushmita sen
Bollywood

17 साल की उम्र में ऐसी दिखती थीं सुष्मिता सेन, फोटो देख पहचान नहीं पा रहे फैंस

26 सितंबर 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फालके अवॉर्ड मिलने पर अमिताभ बच्चन को मुंबई पुलिस का सलाम, लिखा- 'बधाई हो इंस्पेक्टर विजय'

26 सितंबर 2019

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

कभी 3100 रुपये कमाकर घर चलाती थीं सपना चौधरी, आज सुपरस्टार की तरह जीती हैं जिंदगी

26 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

चिन्मयानंद केस: छात्रा की गिरफ्तारी पर फूटा बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का गुस्सा, स्वरा बोलीं- बेटी इन्हीं से..

26 सितंबर 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

आखिर सलवार सूट पहनकर ही क्यों डांस करती हैं सपना चौधरी? जानें इसके पीछे की असली वजह

25 सितंबर 2019

Karan , Hina and Pratyusha
Television

इन पांच चेहरों को सीरियल में रातों रात किया गया था रिप्लेस, कार्तिक अब भी हैं शो से गायब

25 सितंबर 2019

हाउसफुल 4 के पोस्टर्स
Bollywood

'हाउसफुल 4' के पोस्टर्स रिलीज, बाल्ड लुक में दिखे अक्षय तो कृति- पूजा का दिखा महारानी अवतार

25 सितंबर 2019

हाउसफुल 4 में बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

इस एक्टर ने साधा बॉबी देओल पर निशाना, कहा- 'हाउसफुल 4' को भगवान भी फ्लॉप होने से नहीं बचा सकता

25 सितंबर 2019

केबीसी 11 में अमिताभ बच्चन
Television

KBC 11: इंदौर के पंडित जी से अमिताभ बच्चन ने पूछा- आज जीतेंगे ये नहीं? मिला ये जवाब

25 सितंबर 2019

rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor - फोटो : social media
rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor - फोटो : social media
dev anand
dev anand - फोटो : social media
dev anand
dev anand - फोटो : social media
dev anand
dev anand - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुणे में भारी बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, एहतियातन स्कूल-कॉलेज किए गए बंद

भारी बारिश से पुणे में बाढ़ जैसे हालात हो गए हैं। स्थिति को देखते हुए स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद कर दिए गए हैं। फिलहाल राहत और बचाव के लिए एनडीआरएफ की टीमों को तैनात किया गया है।

26 सितंबर 2019

ट्रंप 1:29

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने फिर कश्मीर मध्यस्थता का प्रस्ताव रखा, भारत अपने रुख पर बरकरार

26 सितंबर 2019

मेहुल चोकसी 1:19

एंटीगुआ के पीएम बोले- धोखेबाज है मेहुल चौकसी, वापस अपने देश जाना होगा

26 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ 1:21

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी, 1971 की गलती मत दोहराना

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:16

इस बिजनेसवुमन को सहारा देने पहुंची किंग खान की पत्नी गौरी खान, सालगिरह पर किया सेलिब्रेशन

25 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited