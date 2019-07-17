इलाज के बाद पहली बार ऋषि कपूर ने बताया, कैंसर से कैसी हो गई थी हालत

{"_id":"5d2ec8678ebc3e6ce47b1830","slug":"rishi-kapoor-first-time-talk-about-his-health-says-i-had-lost-26-kg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2ec8678ebc3e6ce47b1830","slug":"rishi-kapoor-first-time-talk-about-his-health-says-i-had-lost-26-kg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Rishi Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Shah rukh Khan, Neetu Kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2ec8678ebc3e6ce47b1830","slug":"rishi-kapoor-first-time-talk-about-his-health-says-i-had-lost-26-kg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora meet Rishi Kapoor
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d2ec8678ebc3e6ce47b1830","slug":"rishi-kapoor-first-time-talk-about-his-health-says-i-had-lost-26-kg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor, rahul rawail
- फोटो : facebook rahul rawail