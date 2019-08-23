शहर चुनें

कैंसर के इलाज में नीतू कपूर ने दिया ऋषि का साथ, बताया कैसे देती थीं दवाएं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 03:03 PM IST
लंबे इलाज के बाद ऋषि कपूर अब कैंसर मुक्त हो चुके हैं । करीब 9 महीने तक उनका इलाज न्यूयॉर्क में चला । इस नाजुक वक्त पर ऋषि की पत्नी नीतू कपूर उनके साथ रहीं । हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में नीतू और ऋषि कपूर ने इस मुश्किल वक्त के बारे में अपने विचार साझा किए । 
 
