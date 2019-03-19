शहर चुनें

81वें जन्मदिन पर याद आए शशि कपूर, अमिताभ और ऋषि कपूर सहित इन स्टार्स ने शेयर की तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 05:07 AM IST
Shashi Kapoor
1 of 5
Shashi Kapoor - फोटो : social media
राज कपूर के परिवार में जन्मे दिग्गज एक्टर शशि कपूर की 81वीं बर्थ पर बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े सितारों ने उन्हें याद किया। शशि ने करीब 100 फिल्मों में काम किया जिसमें ज्यादातर हिट रहीं। शशि की आखिरी फिल्म 1998 में आई 'साइड स्ट्रीट' थी। इस फिल्म में उन्होंने शबाना आजमी के साथ काम किया था। शशि कपूर का निधन 4 दिसंबर 2017 को हो गया था।
shashi kapoor shashi kapoor birthday shahi kapoor monday flashback special story shashi kapoor unknown facts shashi kapoor film siddharth amitabh bachchan शशि कपूर सिद्धार्थ शशि कपूर बर्थडे शशि कपूर फ्लैशबैक अमिताभ बच्चन
Shashi Kapoor
Shashi Kapoor - फोटो : social media
rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन
shabana azmi
shabana azmi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर।
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर। - फोटो : amar ujala
