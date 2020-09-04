शहर चुनें
रिया चक्रवर्ती-शोविकी की चैट से खुलासा और कंगना रनौत के बयान पर मचा हंगामा, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 06:07 AM IST
शोविक, रिया चक्रवर्ती और कंगना रनौत
1 of 5
शोविक, रिया चक्रवर्ती और कंगना रनौत - फोटो : PTI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में ड्रग्स कनेक्शन को लेकर आए दिन बड़ा खुलासा हो रहा है। कई ऐसी व्हाट्सअप चैट सामने आ चुकी हैं जिससे ड्रग कनेक्शन का शक और गहराता जा रहा है। सीबीआई पहले ही इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। इस बीच रिया चक्रवर्ती और उनके भाई शोविक के बीच हुई मार्च 2020 की व्हाट्सएप चैट हाथ लगी है। इसमें दोनों ड्रग्स को लेकर बात कर रहे हैं।

सामने आई रिया चक्रवर्ती की व्हाट्सअप चैट, शोविक को लिखा- 'वो एक दिन में चार बार स्मोक करता है...'

 
rhea chakraborty showik kangana ranaut rishi kapoor aadesh shrivastava sushant singh rajput
 
शोविक, रिया चक्रवर्ती और कंगना रनौत
शोविक, रिया चक्रवर्ती और कंगना रनौत - फोटो : PTI
ऋषि कपूर की अनदेखी तस्वीरें
ऋषि कपूर की अनदेखी तस्वीरें - फोटो : [email protected]
आदेश श्रीवास्तव
आदेश श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : फाइल
नुसरत जहां और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
नुसरत जहां और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Instagram: @nusratchirps @narendramodi
कंगना रनौत
कंगना रनौत - फोटो : instagram/kanganaranaut
